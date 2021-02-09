Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon secures more time for CARES Act funding allocation

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 2 approved legislation sponsored by Commissioner Hardemon to extend the amount of time cities, municipalities, towns and villages have to expend funds provided through the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The extended deadline, now September 30, 2021, allows localities that are recipients of CARES Act funds and are hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic, more time to allocate funds to programs to serve their communities without rushing to make swift decisions.

Before Commissioner Hardemon’s resolution, the timeframe for expending funds would terminate on December 15, 2020, and funds that were not allocated would have been subject to recapture by Miami-Dade County.

“Miami-Dade County must be a partner with our cities to ensure that every resident of our community has an opportunity to receive assistance from their government, and this resolution helps make that a reality,” said Commissioner Hardemon.

For more information on the extension of the CARES Act funding allocation, please call the office of Commissioner Hardemon at 305-636-2331 or email District3@miamidade.gov.