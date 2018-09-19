Miami-Dade County final budget hearing set for Sept. 20

The Miami-Dade County Commission will hold its final budget hearing on Thursday, Sept. 20 beginning at 5:01 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the County Commission Chamber at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St., 2nd floor, in downtown Miami.

The following parking garages will be available for parking during the budget hearing. These are the only three recommended facilities to be used for parking for this event as these facilities will remain open until one hour after the close of the budget hearing.

Miami-Dade Cultural Center parking garage located at 50 NW 2 nd Avenue

Avenue Hickman Garage located at 270 NW 2 nd Street

Street West Lot Garage located at 220 NW 3rd Street

Bottega Grill Café located on the ground floor of the Stephen P. Clark Center will remain open until 8 p.m.

Miami-Dade Transit will extend Metrorail and Metromover service if the budget hearing ends after normal operating hours (midnight). Metrorail parking facilities also will remain open. It is recommended that the public proceed to the Government Center Station platform immediately following the hearing.