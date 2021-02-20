Miami-Dade County Parks issues call for seasonal job applicants

Accepting applications now through April 2 for summer positions

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department has hundreds of seasonal jobs to fill this summer, including pool/lake lifeguards and summer camp personnel (Recreation Leader / PROS Seasonal Programs Assistant). Miami-Dade County Parks offers exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay well above Florida’s minimum wage.

Hardworking and fun-loving individuals ages 17 and older are encouraged to apply online now through April 2, 2021.

Those interested in applying for pool manager or pool/lake lifeguard positions must be at least 18 years old and are required to submit proof of current certification in CPR, first aid, lifeguarding and water-safety instruction provided by the Red Cross, YMCA or other nationally recognized aquatic training program. Training may or may not be available for those who apply early, as COVID-19 restrictions may be applicable at the time.

All positions require the successful completion of a drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check. Lifeguard applicants must successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination in addition to the above.