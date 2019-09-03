Miami-Dade County promises relief to Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson joined Mayor Carlos Gimenez and her colleagues at a press conference and meeting with Linda Mackey, Consul-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, on Sept. 3 to coordinate relief efforts from Miami-Dade County and appeal to residents for donations to help the storm-battered island nation recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The slow-moving hurricane made landfall Sept. 1 in the northwestern Bahamas as a powerful Category 5 storm, wreaking widespread destruction, particularly to Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“I am grateful that Miami-Dade County was spared from the brunt of one of the most powerful storms of the century, Hurricane Dorian. But today, we stand here to implore you to help our neighbors in the Bahamas, particularly those hardest hit in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Less than 200 miles from our coast, complete devastation of property and sadly, loss of life, has occurred,” Chairwoman Edmonson said. “The Commonwealth of the Bahamas has strong ties to Miami-Dade County. Our prayers are with them today and for years to come as they recover. They are battered, but not broken. Humanitarian efforts are on the way and we are asking every resident to play a part.”

Miami-Dade County will be collecting critical supplies requested by Bahamian government officials at the following locations starting today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL 33130

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami, FL 33128

Joseph Caleb Center. 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami, FL 33142

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse, 8008 NW 14 St., Doral, FL 33126

Parking validation will be provided at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Downtown Miami at the drop-off point on the first floor. All other drop-off locations have free parking available.

Residents are asked to limit donations to items requested by the government of The Bahamas. The list can be found at https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/news-item.page?Mduid_news=news1567519630576708.