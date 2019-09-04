This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Earlier today, the Miami-Dade County School Board recognized the Miami Marlins Foundation with a special Proclamation for impacting the community and especially serving the students of Charles R. Drew K-8 Center. The resolution, sponsored by School Board Member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, was presented to Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director Rocky Egusquiza at the School Board meeting today. Dr. Bendross-Mindingall and her fellow board members, along with Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, each spoke highly of the Foundation’s impact and the organization’s commitment to local youth, who are the future leaders of our community.