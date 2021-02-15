Miami-Dade mayor launches Thrive305 to begin new era of civic engagement

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, in partnership with The Miami Foundation and other civic partners and elected leaders, recently launched Thrive305 — a powerful and inclusive civic engagement initiative for Miami-Dade residents.

The effort will activate people across the county to inform the mayor’s action plan and priorities, focused on policies, initiatives, and strategies to drive an equitable recovery and create a thriving community.

The initiative is designed to incorporate public input to inform public policy. A countywide survey and community engagement events will engage residents to provide direct input on county government priorities, and action plan workshops will engage county leadership and staff, nonprofits, community leaders, and policy experts to craft recommendations from the feedback generated through the survey and events.

The program will culminate in the rollout of an action plan knitting together the insights provided throughout the local engagement process in a cohesive, community-driven policy framework.

An effort to institutionalize the values of equity and transparency in county government, Thrive305 has convened over 50 nonprofits, NGOs, and faith-based organizations to serve as Civic Partners to inform, promote, and implement the campaign.

To learn more about this initiative and take the countywide survey visit miamidade.gov/thrive305.

“I am proud to launch this historic initiative dedicated to including the voices of our residents in the future of our county,” Mayor Levine Cava said. “Directly engaging the community is key to building a future where no one is left behind, and sourcing solutions from those we serve to solve Miami-Dade’s most pressing problems. Thrive305 will put engagement, collaboration, and inclusion at the core of local government and help us prioritize policy that truly reflects our community’s priorities.”

Funded by a coalition of philanthropies including the Ford Foundation, Knight Foundation, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, José Milton Foundation, The Health Foundation of South Florida, and The Miami Foundation, Thrive305 is inspired by a proven community methodology previously deployed in cities across the United States. The Miami Foundation also serves as the community implementation partner.

“Thrive305 will serve to leverage Miami-Dade’s biggest asset, its residents, to inspire bold movement towards a stronger Miami-Dade County,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “This is an incredible opportunity for collaborative action. To be chosen as a leading partner is truly an honor, but more importantly, it serves as a signal to our sometimes overlooked communities that we see you, we hear you and we will tackle every issue together. Our community belongs to us, and we indeed, will have a thriving 305.”