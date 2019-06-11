Miami-Dade Parks joins the Miami Marlins for “PlayBall4All Days” youth baseball clinics

The Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department in partnership with the Miami Marlins will host three “PlayBall4All Days” youth baseball clinics in June, for children ages 6-14, enrolled in the parks department’s 2019 Summer Camp Program. The clinics are made possible by the Miami Marlins Foundation and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade.

Clinic dates and locations include:

Monday, June 17, Gwen Cherry Park.

Wednesday, June 19, Goulds Park.

*Friday, June 21, Tamiami Park.

Register your kids, ages 6-14 for week 2 for a general park summer camp June 17-21 and have them enjoy the Playball4All Clinic as part of their summer experience!

Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will learn to develop baseball and softball skills, through a variety of pitching, hitting, fielding and baserunning drills. Miami Marlins’ youth baseball community engagement team will participate with approximately 500 children in each of the sessions.

(*) Friday will be a special day, as it features an appearance by Miami Marlins’ mascot “Billy the Marlin” and executive staff. In addition, Miami Dade Parks Disability Services Program participants will play a game of baseball on the Miami Marlins-funded Miracle League of Miami-Dade Field, located next to the park’s pool facilities.

Miami-Dade Parks Community Engagement Manager Fanny Navarro remarked, “We’re thrilled that to be able to have Miami Marlins partnering for this clinic for our 2019 Summer Camp Program. It not only gives youth participants the great opportunity to have face-to-face coaching with Major League Baseball initiatives, but they get to ask questions and learn how the sport has enhanced their lives.”