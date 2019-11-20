Miami-Dade Parks reveals 2020 In the Company of Women Awards Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 In the Company of Women Awards! This is the 32nd year that Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department has hosted the coveted In the Company of Women event. Twelve inspiring women leaders have been selected to join the ranks of a distinguished group of honorees.

The 2020 In the Company of Women Awards recipients include:

Darlene Boytell-Pérez, ARNP/clinical researcher, Co-founder of Pérez Art Museum, winner of the Mayor’s Pioneer Award; Maria Banda-Rodaz, Executive Artistic Director at Area Stage Company, winner of the Arts and Entertainment Award; Nancy Batchelor, Sr. Vice President of EWM Realty International, winner of the Business and Economics Award; Griselle Marino, Press Officer and Community Liaison, Office of Community Advocacy, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, winner of the Communications and Literature Award; Marie P. Woodson, retired Miami-Dade County Administrator and former Chair for the Miami-Dade Commission for Women, winner of the Community Spirit Award; Suzanna M. Rose, Ph.D., founding Associate Provost, Office to Advance Women, Equity & Diversity (AWED), Florida International University, winner of the Education and Research Award; Honorable Jeanette M. Nuñez, Lieutenant Governor, State of Florida, winner of the Government and Law – Elected Official Award; Christina White, Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections, winner of the Government and Law – Non-Elected Award; Ana “Teri” Busse-Arvesu, Senior Advocate for Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Initiative on Aging, winner of the Health and Human Services Award; Yuk-Ching Tse-Dinh, Ph.D., Professor and founding director of the Biomolecular Sciences Institute and the Translational Molecular Discoveries program, Florida International University, winner of the Science and Technology Award; Kerry Gruson, Co-founder and Co-chair, ThumbsUp International, winner of the Sports and Athletics Award; and Claudia Prado, National Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Empowerment, Univision Communications Inc., winner of the Young Professional Award.

Presented in partnership with the Miami-Dade Commission for Women and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade, the In the Company of Women honors women who have excelled professionally and civically, and have contributed to women’s progress, through their leadership and vision. Notable alumni include salsa legend Celia Cruz; US Congresswomen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Frederica Wilson and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; philanthropist Adrienne Arsht; and Grammy award-wining recording artist Gloria Estefan, among others.

The awards ceremony and dinner, scheduled for March 19, 2020, at the luxurious Coral Gables Country Club, 990 Alhambra Circle, in Coral Gables, FL, commemorates March’s Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. In 2020, we will also celebrate the historic centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote. The event begins with a reception, followed by a sit-down dinner and awards presentation.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the In the Company of Women web page.