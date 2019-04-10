Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle to be honored with the 2019 Trish Bell Lifetime Achievement Award

The award will be presented at the ‘Take A Walk In Her Shoes’ luncheon on May 17

Chapman Partnership’s 10th Annual Take A Walk in Her Shoes fashion show and luncheon will honor Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle as the 2019 Trish Bell Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for her outstanding philanthropic commitment and compassion to our community.

“We are excited to recognize Katherine Fernandez Rundle for her passion and dedication to making our community a safer place to live, work and raise families,” said Symeria T. Hudson, President and CEO of Chapman Partnership. “As an outstanding community philanthropist, someone who has been involved with us throughout the years and a past Take a Walk honoree, she is an extraordinary addition to our program.”

The Trish Bell Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes passionate leaders that inspire and motivate those around them, and achieve a greater vision of hope and opportunity for those most in need. Every year, Chapman Partnership and Womenade honor an exemplary individual who has transformed the lives of individuals through philanthropy and leadership.

Katherine Fernandez Rundle is Miami-Dade County’s and Florida’s first Cuban-American State Attorney, having been re-elected six times since 1993. She was unopposed during the 2016 election and has commenced her seventh term as the County’s top law enforcement officer.

Prior to that, she dedicated 15 years as an Assistant State Attorney. When she later served as Chief Assistant, she acted as legal counsel to the Dade County Grand Jury. As such, she oversaw the issuance of reports that initiated major reforms in such areas as juvenile justice and revision of the building code following Hurricane Andrew.

Her passion and interest in public service are in large part due to the inspiration of her father, Dr. Carlos Benito Fernandez, Miami’s first Hispanic Judge and a founder of the Cuban American Bar Association; the largest Hispanic legal organization of which she was elected its first female president in 1993.

The 10th Annual Take A Walk in Her Shoes fashion show and luncheon will be held on Friday, May 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at InterContinental Miami. The event features a “Then & Now” themed fashion show produced by Danny Santiago. Vintage looks will be paired with new collections from the iconic Mayda Cisnernos and the artfully crafted Simonett.

Take a Walk in Her Shoes is an integral part of Womenade’s mission. Womenade is a group of women from all walks of life who are committed to the mission of increasing awareness and revenue for Chapman Partnership. Funds generated through this event and Womenade membership, assist the women and children residents who are looking to rebuild their lives.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.chapmanpartnership.org.