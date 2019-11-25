Miami Design District’s celebrates first Halloween ’80s Retro Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following the first concert of Miami Design District’s Fall 2019 Performance Series, the neighborhood hosted its first Halloween ’80s Retro Night featuring a spectacular performance by Martha Wash (The Original Weather Girl) and Shannon (The Queen of Dance, EDM and Freestyle) on Friday, Nov. 1.

Produced by 19-time Grammy Awar-winning producer Emilio Estefan in collaboration with

The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) and Baptist Health as the presenting sponsor, the Performance Series is free and just one of many ways the Miami Design District seeks to play a significant role in expanding Miami’s cultural fabric.

The Queen of Dance, EDM and Freestyle, Shannon, kicked off the concert by performing her renowned dance-pop hits like Give Me Tonight and Do You Wanna Get Away alongside breakdancers who accompanied her on stage during the lively performance. The Queen of Clubland, Martha Wash, who first achieved fame as part of the duo The Weather Girls, took the stage following with stellar hits, It’s Raining Men and C&C Music Factory’s Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) while the crowd cheered and danced along. Notable guests in attendance included Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan

The Miami Design District’s Fall 2019 Performance Series, featuring world renowned performers, continues on Friday, Dec. 13, with “A Holliday Concert” with The Original Dream Girl, Jennifer Holliday.

Performances are at the Miami Design District’s Palm Court Plaza, located at 140 NE 39 St.