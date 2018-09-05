Miami Expansion Franchise Announces Miami MLS Club Name and Crest ‘Club Internacional De Fútbol’

Today, the Miami MLS Ownership Group proudly presents the name and crest of its new team – Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami is a name that celebrates Miami, one of the world’s most exciting and energetic cities – a truly global location that welcomes and embraces all cultures and communities.

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami represents Miami’s international, diverse, inclusive, creative and ambitious spirit. This will be a soccer club that is home to all, no matter where they are from, or how they got here. Miami MLS Managing Owner Jorge Mas said today:“Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are.”

Miami MLS Owner and President of Football Operations, David Beckham added: “This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans – we are taking another important step in establishing our Club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.

Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world – one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious – a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly. Our club will be a home for all – no matter where you are from or how you got here. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to build towards our first game in 2020.”

Fellow MLS Owner and Chairman Marcelo Claure commented: “We are extremely excited to offer the team’s identity to Miami and the world. This team will thrive on the principles of solidarity, passion, innovation, tenacity and inclusivity and embodies all of them in every aspect of our daily work – on and off the field.”

CELEBRATING MIAMI

At 5am Miami time today, the Miami MLS club first released its new name and crest direct to fans and Miamians via all its digital platforms www.intermiamicf.com @intermiamicf.

The new club name and crest will then go on to be celebrated across the city of Miami. This will happen through a series of iconic moments; first through a 360 degree city wide digital ‘takeover’ – telling the story of the new name and crest across multiple platforms, the creation of souvenir editions of The Miami Herald and The El Nuevo Herald, the creation of murals celebrating the crest by two local artists in the Wynwood and Brickell neighbourhoods.

THE STORY OF OUR ICONIC CLUB CREST

The Miami MLS Ownership Group have focused on creating a crest for the fans that does justice to the name and the values of the club.

This combines modern and traditional heraldic elements to form a symbol of soccer for the great city of Miami. Each and every element of the crest holds significance for the club, the fans and the city. They are explained in detail here: