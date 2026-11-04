Miami Film Festival GEMS unveils its largest lineup

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Miami Film Festival GEMS is back through Nov. 5 with its biggest program yet, unveiling 50 films, major honorees, and a slate of international titles that further cement the fall showcase as a must-see stop on the awards season circuit.

“Audiences can expect GEMS 2026 to be one of our most memorable editions yet,” said James Woolley, executive director of the festival.

“We are beyond thrilled to honor actor John Turturro and Kyle MacLachlan, filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell and Los Javis for their incredible contributions to the entertainment industry.”

The festival opened with Jesse Eisenberg’s A24 musical comedy The Debut, starring Julianne Moore as a timid housewife who unexpectedly becomes a fervent method actor in a small community theater production. The film features Halle Bailey, Paul Giamatti, Bernadette Peters and Eisenberg, with original music and lyrics by Eisenberg.

Closing night will feature Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid, fresh off its Cannes premiere. Firstman stars as a hard charging New York club promoter whose life is upended when he meets the 10 year old son he never knew he had. The film co stars Cara Delevingne, Diego Calva and Kirby Howell Baptiste.

Variety will present two major honors during the festival. On Monday, Nov. 2, Variety will honor John Turturro with the Creative Vanguard Award, accompanied by a conversation about his career and his latest project, The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, which will screen at the festival.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, acclaimed Spanish filmmakers Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo (known collectively as Los Javis) will receive the Variety Virtuoso Award during a special conversation about their career and their latest film, La Bola Negra, which also will screen at GEMS.

The filmmakers will be joined by actor and musician Guitarricadelafuente, who stars in the new film.

Filmmakers Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson will be honored with the Art of Light Award for their Berlin premiering drama Mouse, the followup to their acclaimed film Ghostlight. The Nov. 3 award presentation will follow the screening of Mouse.

Kyle MacLachlan will be honored with the Precious Gem Award at a special event in partnership with Books & Books on Nov. 27, celebrating his debut memoir Fictional Selves. MacLachlan is beloved for iconic roles in Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Dune, Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives.

This year’s Centerpiece lineup highlights six major titles: Siân Heder’s Being Heumann, based on disability rights activist Judy Heumann’s memoir; Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! starring Pedro Pascal; Florian Zeller’s psychological thriller Bunker with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz; Simon Stone’s Elsinore, chronicling Andrew Scott’s acclaimed 1989 Hamlet performance; James Gray’s crime drama Paper Tiger, set in 1986 New York; and Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy Wild Horse Nine, featuring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell.

International Oscar submissions add global depth, including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden, Lukas Dhont’s Coward, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, and James J. Robinson’s First Light, which includes a Q&A with the filmmaker.

GEMS will also mark the 25th anniversary of Hedwig and the Angry Inch with a retrospective screening and Q&A featuring writer director star John Cameron Mitchell, on Monday, Nov. 9 at Fort Lauderdale’s The Parker.

The full program and tickets are available at miamifilmfestival.com or by calling 305 237 FILMS (3456).

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