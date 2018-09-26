Miami Freedom Park Will Bring Jobs, Parks and World Class Soccer

This November, the voters of the city of Miami will have an opportunity to transform one of the City’s least performing assets – the current site that is occupied by the Melreese Golf Country Club – into a unique destination for all Miami and South Florida residents, not just the ones who pay to play golf. If approved, Miami Freedom Park will be the home of Miami’s new MLS Professional Soccer team, and will also provide a number of benefits to the City of Miami and beyond.

Miami Freedom Park promises to be not only the home to world class soccer, but also a commercial and entertainment center that will house technology companies, hotels and restaurants, green spaces and sports fields and many other amenities. This initiative, led by international soccer superstar David Beckham and Miami businessman and entrepreneur Jorge Mas, will create over 13,000 high paying jobs and generate more than $40 million in new tax revenues for the City of Miami, the State of Florida, Miami Dade County and Miami Dade County Schools. The state-of-the-art Soccer stadium and the public soccer facilities will be privately funded and will not cost taxpayers. The land that will be occupied by Miami Freedom Park will be leased from the City of Miami at a fair market value of nearly $4 million per year with a $20 million contribution for a new 58-acre public park.

What is truly exciting and so unique about Miami Freedom Park is that it will have something to offer to all of us. From the soccer mom who wants a safe and ideal place for her children to play, to the recent graduate looking to start a career in the tech industry and participate in the new economy, to the die-hard soccer fan wanting to cheer on Miami’s team and enjoy watching some of the great soccer players, to the families looking for a beautiful scenic park to enjoy a picnic outdoors. A global city like ours deserves a world class facility such as what Miami Freedom Park has the potential to be. If there was ever a win-win for Miami, Miami Freedom Park scores a clean goal for our City, our residents and our future.