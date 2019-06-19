Miami Hotel Months returns with ‘staycation’ savings now through September

Well, well, well… Time for a well deserved get-away

Now through September, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) celebrates its 3rd Annual Miami Hotel Months, tempting both locals and visitors to pack their bags and book a well-deserved escape at one of Miami and the Beaches’ best hotels, at a discounted rate.

Since the start of June, more than 80 hotels across Greater Miami and the Beaches have been participating in the promotion by offering deluxe, yet affordable, getaways.

In a destination that promises plenty of sunshine and endless activities to make lasting memories, Miami Hotel Months encourages travelers including multigenerational families, romantic couples and groups to enjoy specials on rooms, plus additional amenities such as complimentary daily breakfast and valet parking, happy hour perks, and bonus free night stays.

Miami Hotel Months is one of the seven promotions presented by the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, including Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Spice Months (August- September), and Miami Entertainment Months (October-November).

Combined, the program allows the Greater Miami and the Beaches to attract both South Florida residents who are looking for the ultimate “staycation” and visitors from around the world who seek an unforgettable trip to experience the best that the destination has to offer year-round, with reduced rates and special events.

SELECTED HOTEL OFFERS:

The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton – Experience the essence of Downtown Miami and receive a 15 percent off room rate with complimentary breakfast for two, during the four-month promotion. The sophisticated property is less than a 10-minute walk from some of the destinations favorite attractions, such as American Airlines Arena, Adrienne Arsht Center, Frost Museum of Science, and the Perez Art Museum.

The Betsy South Beach – Receive the 4th night free along with complimentary continental breakfast when booking any room at this luxury boutique hotel during Miami Hotel Months. Guests will truly enjoy the elegant designs of the property, including marble bathroom finishes, luxury furniture, walnut floors, as well as stimulating artwork from the owner’s collection and a personal library.

JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa – Locals and visitors who lock in a luxurious getaway at this tropical oasis during the promotion can enjoy a $100 daily resort credit, plus complimentary shuttle service to Aventura Mall and kid-friendly golf games. Relax on the lazy river or beneath a breezy cabana at this prestigious South Florida country club playground, offering leisure for the whole family.

The Mayfair at Coconut Grove – Enjoy the sun and have fun in one of Miami’s greatest kept secrets hidden in Coconut Grove. During Miami Hotel Month, rates start at $189 and include complimentary breakfast for two, 25 percent off all spa treatments at Jurlique Spa, a free poolside cabana and two refreshing cocktails.

SLS Brickell – Taking its standards of style, luxury and service to Brickell with designs by Philippe Starck and amenities by Ciel Spa, this hotel invites guests to indulge in their SPF package “Stay, Play and Feast.” This Miami Hotel Months package includes a complimentary cabana or two reserved chairs at the pool, along with an appetizer for two at Fi’lia.

Visit www.MiamiHotelMonths.com for complete package details.

For a complete list of participating hotels and offer details, visit www.MiamiTemptations.com.

