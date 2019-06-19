Miami Hotel Months returns with ‘staycation’ savings now through September

Well, well, well… Time for a well deserved get-away
Now through September, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) celebrates its 3rd Annual Miami Hotel Months, tempting both locals and visitors to pack their bags and book a well-deserved escape at one of Miami and the Beaches’ best hotels, at a discounted rate.
Since the start of June, more than 80 hotels across Greater Miami and the Beaches have been participating in the promotion by offering deluxe, yet affordable, getaways.
In a destination that promises plenty of sunshine and endless activities to make lasting memories, Miami Hotel Months encourages travelers including multigenerational families, romantic couples and groups to enjoy specials on rooms, plus additional amenities such as complimentary daily breakfast and valet parking, happy hour perks, and bonus free night stays.
Miami Hotel Months is one of the seven promotions presented by the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, including Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Spice Months (August- September), and Miami Entertainment Months (October-November).
Combined, the program allows the Greater Miami and the Beaches to attract both South Florida residents who are looking for the ultimate “staycation” and visitors from around the world who seek an unforgettable trip to experience the best that the destination has to offer year-round, with reduced rates and special events.
SELECTED HOTEL OFFERS:
The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton – Experience the essence of Downtown Miami and receive a 15 percent off room rate with complimentary breakfast for two, during the four-month promotion. The sophisticated property is less than a 10-minute walk from some of the destinations favorite attractions, such as American Airlines Arena, Adrienne Arsht Center, Frost Museum of Science, and the Perez Art Museum.
The Betsy South Beach – Receive the 4th night free along with complimentary continental breakfast when booking any room at this luxury boutique hotel during Miami Hotel Months. Guests will truly enjoy the elegant designs of the property, including marble bathroom finishes, luxury furniture, walnut floors, as well as stimulating artwork from the owner’s collection and a personal library.
JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa – Locals and visitors who lock in a luxurious getaway at this tropical oasis during the promotion can enjoy a $100 daily resort credit, plus complimentary shuttle service to Aventura Mall and kid-friendly golf games. Relax on the lazy river or beneath a breezy cabana at this prestigious South Florida country club playground, offering leisure for the whole family.
The Mayfair at Coconut Grove – Enjoy the sun and have fun in one of Miami’s greatest kept secrets hidden in Coconut Grove. During Miami Hotel Month, rates start at $189 and include complimentary breakfast for two, 25 percent off all spa treatments at Jurlique Spa, a free poolside cabana and two refreshing cocktails.
SLS Brickell – Taking its standards of style, luxury and service to Brickell with designs by Philippe Starck and amenities by Ciel Spa, this hotel invites guests to indulge in their SPF package “Stay, Play and Feast.” This Miami Hotel Months package includes a complimentary cabana or two reserved chairs at the pool, along with an appetizer for two at Fi’lia.
PARTICIPATING HOTELS:
- 1 Hotel South Beach
- Aloft Miami Doral
- Beachside Apartment Hotel
- Beacon Hotel South Beach
- The Betsy – South Beach
- The Biltmore Hotel Miami
- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
- Casablanca on the Ocean East Tower
- Casablanca West Tower
- Catalina Hotel & Beach Club
- The Celino South Beach
- Chesterfield Hotel & Suites
- Circa39 Hotel
- COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach
- Courtyard by Marriott Miami Coral Gables
- Crowne Plaza Miami Airport
- Dream South Beach
- Eden Roc Miami Beach & Nobu Hotel Miami Beach
- Element Miami Doral
- Eurostars Langford Hotel
- Faena Hotel Miami Beach
- Fairfield Inn & Suites Miami Airport South
- Fontainebleau Miami Beach
- Four Seasons Hotel Miami
- Freehand Miami
- The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Miami Brickell/Downtown
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Miami Airport East
- Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Miami-Kendall
- Holiday Inn Port of Miami-Downtown
- Hotel Beaux Arts Miami
- Hotel Breakwater South Beach
- Hotel Chelsea
- Hotel Croydon
- Hotel Shelley
- Hotel Victor South Beach
- Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami
- Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East
- Hyatt Regency Coral Gables
- Hyatt Regency Miami
- Iberostar Berkeley Shore Hotel
- InterContinental Miami
- The Julia Hotel
- JW Marriott Marquis Miami
- JW Marriott Miami
- JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
- Kimpton EPIC Hotel
- Lincoln Arms Suites
- Mandarin Oriental, Miami
- The Mayfair at Coconut Grove
- Metropole South Beach
- Miami Marriott Dadeland
- Mondrian South Beach
- The Mutiny Hotel
- Nautilus South Beach Hotel
- Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort
- Oceanside Hotel
- The Palms Hotel & Spa
- Penguin Hotel
- President Hotel
- Provident Doral at The Blue
- Redbury South Beach
- Residence Inn by Marriott Miami Aventura Mall
- The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami
- The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, Miami
- The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne, Miami
- Riviera South Beach
- Sea View Hotel Bal Harbour
- Seaside Apartment Hotel
- The Setai
- Shelborne South Beach
- SLS Brickell
- SLS South Beach
- Sole’ Miami, A Noble House Resort
- SpringHill Suites Miami-Doral
- The Standard Spa, Miami Beach
- Staybridge Suites Miami – Doral
- St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
- Tradewinds Apartment Hotel
- Trump International Beach Resort
- Trump National Doral, Miami
- Waterside Hotel
- Whitelaw Hotel
- Z Ocean Hotel South Beach
ABOUT GMCVB
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is an accredited not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami and the Beaches for leisure, business and conventions.
For a vacation guide visit our website at www.MiamiandBeaches.com or call 888-76-Miami (US/Canada only) or 305-447-7777. To reach the GMCVB offices dial 305-539-3000. Meeting planners may call 800-933-8448 (US/Canada only) or 305-539-3071 or visit www.MiamiMeetings.com.
