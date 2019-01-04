Miami Light Project Presents ScreenDance Miami Festival 2019

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Light Project is excited to present ScreenDance Miami Festival 2019, a week-long celebration of the best in dance on film from around the world at The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, New World Symphony Soundscape Park, and Perez Art Museum Miami on January 16, 2019 through January 19, 2019.

Awarded Best Festival in Miami New Times, ScreenDance Miami is a festival that takes place each January at various venues. It offers skill-developing workshops, panel discussions and screenings. The festival was originally produced by Tigertail Productions and directed by Pioneer Winter. ScreenDance Miami approaches its 6th year of programming with clear intention that reflects our current social climate with a focus on women filmmakers and filmmakers who capture on screen the realities and bodies of people of color. ScreenDance Miami has grown from a two-night short film festival to now offering two feature length films as well as three programs of shorts from across the globe and locally.The festival has been created to support professionals in this field and to support the development of dance created for the camera.

The festival Kicks off with an Opening Night Celebration at The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse (404 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127) with Celia Rowlson-Halls award-winning debut feature, MA on Thursday, January 17, 2019 with ScreenTalk and reception following the films.

Other screenings include a WallCast of If the Dancer Dancers at New World Symphony’s Soundscape Park (400 17th Street, Miami Beach, Florida 33139) celebrating what would have been Merce Cunningham’s 100th birthday on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 8:00PM; Official Selections at Perez Art Museum Miami (1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132) on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 12:00PM to 3:00PM, and Student Shorts at The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse (404 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127) on Wednesday, January 16 at 6:00PM.

ScreenDance Miami Festival 2019 PROGRAM I SCREENINGS | FEATURE FILM MA

Where: The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse (404 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127)

When: Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 7:00PM

Tickets: General Admission $10

MA. USA, 2015. Directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall.

Thuis, Home, Heimant. Netherlands, 2017. US Premiere. Directed by Milhoushka Bokma.

Spieglein, Spieglein. Florida, 2018. World Premiere. Directed by Maria Theresa Barbist.

PROGRAM II SCREENING | FEATURE FILM IF THE DANCER DANCES FLORIDA PREMIEREIN PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

Where: WallCast at Soundscape Park (400 17th Street, Miami Beach, Florida 33139)

When: Friday, January 18, 2019 at 8:00PM

Tickets: Free with RSVP

If the Dancer Dances. USA, 2018. Florida Premiere. Presented as part of Merce Cunningham Foundation’s Merce Cunningham Centennial, this film is by Lise Friedman and Maia Wechsler. Written and Produced by Lise Friedman and Maia Wechsler. Directed by Maia Wechsler. Edited by Mary Manhardt.

PROGRAM III SCREENINGS

Where: Perez Art Museum Miami (1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132)

When: Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 12:00pm-3:00pm

Tickets: Free with Museum Admission. RSVP at miamilightproject.com

Official Selection – Florida Focus & Open Call (12:00PM-1:00PM)

Cygnus. North Carolina, 2018. Florida Premiere Directed by Cara Hagan and Robert Uehlin. Choreographed by Cara Hagan.

All of Her. New York, 2018. Florida Premiere. Directed by Rami Shafi. Choreographed by Thryn Saxon.

La Novia. Florida, 2018. World Premiere. Directed and Choreographed by Kassi Abreu.

Look Out. New York, 2018. Florida Premiere. Directed and Choreographed by Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer.

Glamour Baby. Illinois, 2018. Florida Premiere. Directed by Jacobi Alvarez. Choreographed by Hillary Aarons.

Searching. Florida, 2018. Directed by Randy Valdes. Choreographed by Meredith Barton and Abel Berenguer.

Pisadas y Manzanillas. Florida, 2018. World Premiere. Directed by Roxana Barba. Choreographed by Aneli Perdomo Prieto.

The Return. Russia, 2018. Directed by Liudmila Komrakova. Choreographed by Anton Popichenko and Maria Marinova-Vasilieva.

Hurricane. Florida, 2017. Directed by Carla Forte.

Chrysalis. California, 2018. Florida Premiere. Directed by Nicole Klaymoon and Morgan Wise. Choreographed by Nicole Klaymoon, Micah ‘Just Jamz’ Abbrey, Tigre Bailando

Official Selection – In partnership with Third Horizon & Moving-Body Image/Barnard (2:00-3:00PM) This Black. 2017. Directed by Cameron Thompkins. Choreographed by Cameron Thompkins and Shoey Sun.

In the Castle of My Skin. 2015. Directed by Lebogang Rasethaba. Choreographed by Jarrel Mathebula.

He Who Dances on Wood. 2017. Directed by Jessica Beshir.

NEGOTIATION. 2017. Directed by Tobi Aremu. Choreographed by Dionna PridGeon.

Elephant. 2017. Directed by Connie Chavez. Choreographed by Keomi Tarver

Hell You Talmbout. 2016. Directed by Tyler Rabinowitz, Denzel Boyd, and Joseph Webb. Choreographed by Shakiah Danielson.

SCREENDANCE MIAMI 2019 WORKSHOPS & STUDENT SHORTS

Where: The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse (404 NW 26 Street, Miami, FL 33127)

When: Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Tickets: RSVP at miamilightproject.com

Creative Process: Planning Your Film Shoot (3:00PM-6:00PM)

Workshop led by Gabri Christa, Writer/Director/Producer/Choreographer

In this workshop, explore ways to maximize your film-shoot. Participants learn how to design film- composition, including the beginning and end camera movement, so participants can seamlessly edit their projects. Participants will work with one camera take (single-shot) and learn how to create and prepare, with the edit in mind, and learn strategies to make our films more fluid, without the need to rely on the editing process to fix mistakes.

Student Shorts (6:00-7:00PM)

En Acuerdo. 2018. World Premiere. Directed by Maya Billig. New World School of the Arts.

The Four Stages: A Hysterical Manual. Sarah Lawrence College, 2017. Florida Premiere. Directed by Amanda Hameline.

Mental. Miami Dade College , 2018. World Premiere. Directed by Kim Avendano and David Lorenzo.

Waiting for Color. Columbia University/Barnard, 2018. Directed by Kosta Karakashyan.

Eyebody (7:00PM-9:00PM)

Workshop led by Becky Flowers, Niurca Marquez, and Claudio Marcotulli

Taking cues from Feldenkrais work with eye movement and V.S. Ramachandran’s neuroscience, this workshop is an experiment in both film and dance, intended to give participants an experience that will add dimensionality to their artwork and richness to lived experiences by exploring the inter-spaces between eye and body.