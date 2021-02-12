MIAMI MARLINS ACQUIRE RHP DYLAN FLORO FROM LOS ANGELES DODGERS

The Miami Marlins today acquired RHP Dylan Floro from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Alex Vesia and RHP Kyle Hurt.

Floro, 30, appeared in 25 games with the Dodgers last season, going 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 24.1 innings, with 19 strikeouts to just four walks. He made six postseason relief appearances in 2020, including three in the World Series. His 1.48 BB/9 ranked seventh among National League relievers.

A 13th round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays from California State University – Fullerton, in 2012, Floro has pitched in five Major League seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 14-7 with a 3.33 ERA in 144 career games and has appeared in 14 postseason games, including two World Series (also 2018 with the Dodgers).

