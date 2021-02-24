Miami Marlins and Marlins Park Cover All the Bases for 2021 Season with New Health and Safety Measures

Marlins Park to feature adjusted capacity, seating pods, contactless and expedited entry, mobile food and beverage ordering, face covering policy, and various disinfection enhancements

Miami Marlins baseball is back and the organization today is reminding fans to stay safe at Marlins Park by introducing the health and safety measures that will be applied for the 2021 regular season, as well as Marlins Park events, to ensure a safe and fun experience for all.

As the team looks to follow up on last year’s playoff appearance, Marlins Park guests can expect a fun and first-class entertainment experience and that health and safety of all Marlins Park guests is a top priority. Fans can visit Marlins.com/2021Season for full details on the health and safety measures as well as the latest news and updates on the 2021 season.

The additional measures will further enhance the first-class entertainment experience at Marlins Park, from the point of arrival to the in-ballpark venue accommodations. Highlights among the enhanced health and safety measures for 2021 include:

Cleaning Measures Marlins Park has enrolled in the WELL Health-Safety Rating. The Marlins have partnered with RB, the makers of Lysol, to jointly enhance the team’s existing disinfection and cleaning measures at the ballpark. Surfaces and objects touched frequently will be regularly disinfected. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout Marlins Park.

Free-Flow Parking A convenient process that eases the arrival experience for fans with a contactless, mobile payment experience, free-flow parking is an innovative partnership between the Marlins and Miami Parking Authority available at all Marlins Park parking garages.

Frictionless Entry Tickets will be digital and accessed by guests in the MLB Ballpark App. Ticketed guests will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark, which will be listed on each game ticket, that they are encouraged to adhere to. Bags will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless for medical or infant purposes; all bags are subject to inspection. Personal food items will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless due to specific dietary restrictions.

Food and Beverage Experience Food and beverage will be sold at select locations inside Marlins Park, and fans will have the added option to avoid waiting in line with mobile order for pick-up. All items will be individually packaged, and food and beverage should be consumed in fans’ assigned seats.

Mandatory Face Coverings Face coverings will be required for all guests ages two (2) and older inside Marlins Park and may only be momentarily removed when actively consuming food and beverages from ticketed seats.

Social Distancing Signage, floor markers, and other communications will remind guests to remain physically distanced a minimum of six (6) feet. The seating bowl has been configured to provide proper distancing between ticketed groups; fans are asked to maintain pod integrity throughout the game.

Electronic Payment Preferred Guests are encouraged to pay electronically (debit, credit, Apply Pay, etc.) at all concession and retail locations.



Information regarding the on-sale for 2021 single-game tickets will be announced in the near future. For the latest news and updates for the 2021 season, please visit Marlins.com/2021Season.