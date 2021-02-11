Miami Marlins Enroll to Receive Well Health-Safety Rating for Marlins Park

Ballpark reinforcing commitment to fan health and safety for upcoming 2021 season and events within continuous focus on experience

With a continuous commitment to invest in the fan experience, the Miami Marlins today announced the club is pursuing the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Marlins Park through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future. The WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

WELL Health-Safety certification is another step in the Marlins organization’s commitment to applying proactive and innovative measures for ballpark guests and event attendees. In March 2020, the Marlins and Miami Parking Authority announced the integration of free-flow parking for Marlins baseball home games, a convenient process that eases the arrival experience for fans with a contactless, mobile payment experience. Marlins ownership has also kept fan safety top of mind with the proactive expansion of the safety netting along each foul line.

“The health and safety of our fans and guests, along with our players, coaches and staff, is of the utmost importance to our organization,” said Michael Shaw, Marlins Head of Experience and Innovation. “Certifying Marlins Park with the WELL Health-Safety Rating should further build guest confidence in the preventative measures being applied to fan experiences throughout the ballpark.”

Marlins Park will join Yankee Stadium as the first two Major League Baseball facilities to enroll in the WELL Health-Safety Rating and the BB&T Center as the first two sports facilities in South Florida currently participating in the program. The Marlins plan to announce in the coming weeks additional health and safety measures that will be put in place for 2021 home games at Marlins Park.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

Following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by GBCI to confirm the organization has met the feature specific intents and requirements, Marlins Park will be awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating.