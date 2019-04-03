Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez Welcomed Ten Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Students to Participate in European Pilgrimage

All-Expense Paid Trip Offers Enriching Intercultural Experience for At-Risk Youth

Students from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, the premier nonprofit mentoring organization in South Florida, spoke with Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, who announced their participation in “El Camino de Santiago” Project, hosted by the City of Miami, the International Studies Foundation, and CIS, The College for International Studies in Madrid, Spain. The program provides high school student leaders, ages 14 to 17, with social and cultural enrichment while they trace the medieval pilgrimage of the Way of Saint James from Sarriá to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The pilgrimage will take place in June of this year.

Two months prior to their departure, the children will participate in Spanish language, history and culture immersion courses, as well as physical training for the 500-mile trek. The main goal of the project is to highlight the effort and achievement of the children from disadvantaged families by giving them the opportunity to travel to Spain and to share the experience with a similar group of Spanish students.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is proud to support the International Studies Foundation’s goal of providing our community with activities that enrich young children’s lives through cultural experiences and education,” said Gale Nelson, CEO of Big Brother Big Sisters of Miami. “With Miami and Madrid serving as ‘sister cities’ since 2014, this cross-cultural experience is a once in a lifetime experience for our participating little brothers and sisters.”

During the pilgrimage, the students will be accompanied by CIS teachers, International Studies Foundation volunteers, representatives from the City of Miami, and a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami chaperone.