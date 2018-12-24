Miami mayor named to the National League of Cities housing task force

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been appointed to the National League of Cities’ Task Force on Housing, a group tasked with addressing how communities can better respond to the growing challenge of housing availability, investment and quality.

“I am honored to be selected as part of the National League of Cities’ Task Force on Housing. Being part of these initiatives is instrumental in our ongoing efforts to address our affordable housing crisis,” Suarez said.

“Part of what will make us a model for resiliency is our ability to provide housing to residents of all income levels. This Task Force will help us continue building upon innovative and comprehensive housing solutions that will enhance our residents’ quality of life,” he added.

The task force is under the leadership of NLC president Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, IN, and chaired by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Every American deserves a place to call home. But in cities across the country, serious shortages of adequate housing means that too many residents don’t have the security of a stable home,” Freeman-Wilson said. “Local leaders are on the frontlines of ensuring that residents have safe, affordable housing and through the formation of this task force we will leverage our collective experience to help solve this urgent challenge.”

Mayor Suarez joins a diverse group of mayors to develop a set of best and promising practices at the local level, as well as policy recommendations to federal and state governments.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. Learn more at www.nlc.org.