Miami MoCAAD hosts Pop Up Exhibition curated by Donnamarie Baptiste, June 6-27

Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is set to start its summer celebration of African Diaspora Heritage with an exhibition entitled, “Reconstructing Identity: An Exploration of Identity and Diaspora Through Artistic Practice.”

The exhibit brings together painting, photography, sculpture, and drawings by contemporary artists of American, Haitian, Cuban, Dominican, and Jamaican descent exploring issues around identity and sense of place. The exhibition happens June 6-27 at the Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW 9th St, Miami, FL 33136.

The opening night reception on June 6 takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. RSVP is free through EventBrite.

Miami MoCAAD’s series of pop-up exhibitions and events with a vibrant showing of artists of the African diaspora is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

“We as a community honor our diversity by recognizing and supporting the arts, including those which tell the stories of the people whose ancestors have ties to the African Diaspora. I am proud to highlight the importance and relevance of this upcoming summer celebration and encourage everyone to attend the pop-up exhibition,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime-District 2.

County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson-District 3 also shared, “This is another example of how the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora, Miami MoCAAD, continues to bring relevant, impactful exhibitions to Miami-Dade County that explore life and identity through the unique cultural perspective of black artists.”

According to Hans Ottinot, Miami MoCAAD “We are proud to showcase the creative talent of the African Diaspora on its journey to establish a premier contemporary art museum of global reach with local flavor.”

“Reconstructing Identity: An Exploration of Identity and Diaspora Through Artistic Practice” encompasses the work of artists connected by a shared interest in the interrogation of identity when the sense of place is ever changing.

Utilizing varying materials and techniques, the work tells multiple stories. Some may observe cultural differences in the experiences of those within the black and brown diasporas. Others may explore aesthetic, social, cultural, and political subjects that examine where identity and sense of place, thus allowing for a better understanding of the communities we inhabit.

Featured Local Artists:

Christopher Carter

Kandy Lopez-Moreno

Duwane Coates

Sharon Norwood

Onajide Shabaka

Rhea Leonard

Adler Guerrier

Asser Saint Val

Morel Doucet

Franciso Maso

Elliot Mansa

As part of the growing conversation around art from artists of Africa and its diaspora, Reconstructing Identity examines different cultural identities, significant similarities, and important differences that make up varying definitions of blackness. Influenced heavily by environment, community, and history, identity is explored, deconstructed, and reconstructed.

The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora is a preeminent contemporary fine art museum in planning for Greater Miami, dedicated to the art and artists of the Global African Diaspora. Miami MoCAAD will discover, commission, collect, and preserve the work of the most advanced contemporary artists of the Global African Diaspora and exhibit this art at the highest level both at home and abroad.

Additional sponsors include Hampton Art Lovers, Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency and Sugarcane Magazine.

About Donnamarie Baptiste-Curator, Cultural & Creative Producer

Donnamarie has worked internationally with artists, creatives, and brands across disciplines and genres to bring large-scale exhibitions, special artist projects and events to life. With nearly 20 years of experience, she has held roles with organizations that include Art Basel, The Armory Show, Creative Time and Gen Art and produced high-profile live performances and projects for Performa, Absolut, Lexus, and Armani.