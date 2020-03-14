Miami Music Project cancels March 14 ‘A Symphony of Sazón’

After careful consideration, Miami Music Project canceled “A Symphony of Sazón,” a youth showcase scheduled for the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Family Fest tonight, March 14.

While the young performers at Miami Music Project were excited to present their hard work to the community, organizers felt, out of an abundance of caution, that it is in the best interest of the children and their families to cancel the event until further notice.

“This was not an easy decision to make. A Symphony of Sazón was inspired by the unique cultures of Miami and fueled by the energy and spirit of our youth. Our students have spent countless hours practicing towards this special performance on Miami’s premier Knight Concert Hall’s stage,” says Anna Klimala, Executive Director of Miami Music Project.

“However, the health and well-being of families and children remain a top priority for us. We hope this decision will help mitigate risk and protect our constituents in the midst of the coronavirus concerns.

According to Klimala, the organization is working to secure a future date in late spring/early summer and will be sure to share details as soon as it is confirmed.

“We appreciate your continued support in improving the lives of young people through music,” she added.

In the interim – as a general guide for everyday preventative actions to help avert the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recently established recommendations, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

For questions and information about concert performances, contact the Arsht Center’s Box Office by phone at 305-949-6722 or via email.