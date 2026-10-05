Miami Music Project receives 2026 capacity building grant from Pérez Family Foundation

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Miami Music Project has announced that it has been selected to receive a 2026 capacity-building grant from the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation through its CreARTE grant program.

The grant is part of a $720,000 investment supporting 28 organizational capacity-building projects and four collaborative arts ecosystem initiatives across Miami-Dade County.

The 2026 capacity-building grants respond to recurring needs identified by CreARTE grantee partners through site visits, surveys, evaluations, and ongoing conversations with the Pérez Family Foundation. This year’s funding supports organizations in strengthening the infrastructure, leadership, resources, and systems needed to build long-term resilience and growth.

Through the grant, Miami Music Project will receive $15,000 to develop a user-centered website that deepens community connections and brings the organization’s mission to life online. The organization looks forward to integrating more impact data and storytelling across digital touchpoints and elevating student stories and outcomes to create more meaningful ways for supporters, partners, and the broader community to connect with its mission and impact.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary in 2028, this investment marks a positive step in thoughtfully strengthening our digital brand presence to better reflect who we are today: a comprehensive youth development organization that uses music as a catalyst for social transformation,” said Anna Klimala, Miami Music Project president and CEO.

The 2026 investment reflects a broader need for organizational capacity across Miami-Dade’s nonprofit arts sector. The Pérez Family Foundation received 56 proposals totaling approximately $2.7 million in requested support, highlighting the demand for resources to strengthen internal operations, leadership, fundraising, communications, and technology infrastructure.

Since launching CreARTE in 2019, the Pérez Family Foundation has invested more than $16 million in Miami-Dade arts organizations, supporting initiatives that expand access to the arts, strengthen arts education, and create opportunities for artists to live, work, and thrive in South Florida.

Miami Music Project will receive $15,000 to develop a user-centered website that deepens community connections and brings the organization’s mission to life online.

Miami Music Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential, positively affecting their society through the study and performance of music.

Miami Music Project’s vision is to create opportunity and access through music for those most in need, improve the quality of life for children today and ultimately transform their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities.

Emerging as a model for music education programs nationally, Miami Music Project offers free-of-charge, after-school programming to all students with no barriers to entry, regardless of race or economic status. As of today, Miami Music Project has reached over 33,000 children and youth across Miami-Dade County, becoming one of the largest socially transformative music initiatives in the U.S.

Miami Music Project’s programming is inspired by the El Sistema phenomenon – a new model for social change and a visionary global movement that transforms the lives of children through music.

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