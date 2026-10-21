Miami Music Project receives grant from Sony Music Group

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The Miami Music Project has announced that it received a 2026 Sony Music Group Global Social Justice Fund grant to advance comprehensive youth development opportunities through the study and performance of music. Through the grant, Miami Music Project will receive funds to cover direct costs and expenses for its programming and initiatives.

“We are honored to have received this special recognition from the Sony Music Group Global Social Justice Fund,” said Anna Klimala, president and CEO of Miami Music Project. “We believe that music is an instrument of social transformation, and for the last 18 years, we’ve worked to offer Miami’s most vulnerable children and youth the tools needed to thrive and succeed in life, fostering a steadfast commitment to the communities we serve. Receiving this support from Sony Music strengthens our programming and social impact beyond the classrooms.”

Through the 2026 Sony Global Social Justice Fund grant, Miami Music Project will advance comprehensive youth development opportunities through the study and performance of music.

About Miami Music Project

Miami Music Project is a 501(c)(3) award-winning nonprofit organization that uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential, positively affecting their society through the study and performance of music. Miami Music Project’s vision is to create opportunity and access through music for those most in need, improve the quality of life for children today, and ultimately transform their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities.

Emerging as a model for music education programs nationally, Miami Music Project offers free-of-charge, after-school programming to all students with no barriers to entry, regardless of race or economic status. As of today, the Miami Music Project has reached over 33,000 children and youth across Miami-Dade County, becoming one of the largest socially transformative music initiatives in the U.S.

Miami Music Project’s programming is inspired by the El Sistema phenomenon – a new model for social change and a visionary global movement that transforms the lives of children through music. The Miami Music Project meets children in seven local schools, providing them with the highest-quality, immersive conservatory-level education three hours a day, five times a week. This support results in 100 percent of the senior students pursuing higher education. Learn more at miamimusicproject.org.

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