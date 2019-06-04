Miami Sailor serves aboard ‘floating airport at sea’

Seaman Shari Occeant, a native of Miami, joined the Navy to do something good in her life and be a positive role model to others.

Now, one year later and half a world away, Occeant serves aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of the leading-edge of U.S. Seventh Fleet.

“This ship is a city on an ocean; at first it was intimidating, but once you learn the ship you feel a little bit of ownership,” Occeant said. “It feels like a home to me.”

Occeant, a 2016 graduate of North Miami Beach Senior High School, is a culinary specialist aboard the Yokosuka, Japan-based ship, the only forward-deployed aircraft carrier in the Navy.

A Navy culinary specialist provides well-balanced meals for the entire crew on the ship.

Occeant credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Miami.

“My mom would always tell me to be proud of what you do, to always do your best and put 100 percent into everything that you do,” Occeant said.

“No matter what I do on this ship or where I go in Japan, it’s always different to me,” Occeant said. “It’s exciting to know I can just go out and experience something new every day.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Occeant is most proud of graduating the Navy’s boot camp.

“The military was something that I always wanted to do,” she said. “It was always a goal of mine, so to finish boot camp was an achievement for me.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Occeant and other Sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.

“I feel proud serving in the Navy,” Occeant said. “Being able to look back and say that I did something that not a lot of people get to do.”