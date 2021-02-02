Miami Sailor takes part as Navy marks MLK Day

Command Master Chief Damiean Williams, from Miami, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), recites the “I Have a Dream” speech during a commemoration ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Logan C. Kellums)