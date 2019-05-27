Miami Seaquarium to offer free admission for dads, June 10-16

Miami Seaquarium honors and celebrates Father’s Day by granting free admission to all dads the week of June 10-16.

Bring a Father’s Day card to our first-time dads — Colossus, Clyde and Diesel — who have all recently fathered several Harbor seal pups, and your dad will receive free admission to the park. In addition, up to four accompanying guests will receive 50 percent off admission.

Fathers looking to participate in the park’s popular dolphin, seal or reef encounters program will receive a free interaction when booking another participant (not valid with other discounts or offers). Dads can enjoy a deep-water Dolphin Odyssey, a shallow water Dolphin Encounter, Seal Swim, Sea Trek Reef Encounter or Penguin Encounter free when booking another participant for Father’s Day Week by calling 305-365-2501 and mentioning this Father’s Day offer.

“Granting free admission and animal interactions to fathers on Father’s Day weekend is our way of recognizing all dads,” said Eric Eimstad, general manager at Miami Seaquarium. “We want dad to feel extra special too, so this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for everything dads do.”