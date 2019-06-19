Miami Spa Months is back with top-notch spa treatments starting at $109

This summer, Miami and the Beaches embraces serenity as the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosts its 12th annual Miami Spa Months.

From July 1 through August 31, spa connoisseurs are encouraged to book unique treatments from more than 40 participating spas and enjoy a day of relaxation at a discounted rate.

But pampering doesn’t end with just an amazing traditional Swedish massage. During Miami Spa Months, spa lovers can discover unique treatments including lymphatic therapy, prenatal and couples’ massages, flower-based facials, and med spa treatments such as acupuncture detoxes.

The promotion is one of seven presented by the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, including Miami Hotel Months (now-September), Miami Spice (August-September), and Miami Entertainment Months (October- November), which takes a thematic focus on the best the destination has to offer with monthly deals and special events appealing to both locals and tourists alike.

With spas across Miami and the Beaches, from South Beach to North Beach and Aventura participating, there are plenty of options for those looking for the right treatment that caters to their easing needs, starting at the low price of $109.Visit MiamiTemptations.com for complete package details.

SELECTED HOTEL OFFERS:

Exhale at the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour – Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, this spa offers a complete menu of award-winning spa therapies and fitness classes. During Miami Spa Month, focus on overworked muscles with a 60-minutes deep tissue massage for $139 and enjoy a full month of an unlimited signature exhale fitness class, barre, or yoga class.

Jurlique Spa – Drawing on Eastern and Western philosophies of wellbeing, the Jurlique Spa at Mayfair Hotel & Spa is a tranquil sanctuary for the mind and body. Each of the beautiful, sunlit treatment suites is an oasis of calm, creating a relaxing escape from the vibrant energy of Coconut Grove. Soon-to-be mothers can enjoy a 60-minute pre-natal massage for $109 and ease the discomforts of the changing body and peppermint foot scrub. Holistic in approach, this Miami spa uses organic products to restore energy from within while revitalizing the skin, face and body.

Iconbrickell Spa – This urban spa destination offers a curated collection of wellness experiences that inspire, uplift and transform. Guests can experience a Classic Marine Algae Facial and LED Light Therapy for just $139 during Miami Spa Months, which includes a skin cleanse and exfoliation followed by a mask of pure natural seaweed to revitalize the skin.

Dermanova Spa & Salon – The newly opened, full-service Spa located at The Gabriel Miami offers state- of-the-art cosmetic treatments with South Florida’s best aestheticians through technology and treatment. Those looking for an energy boost can book the $109 Hydrate & Restore I.V Therapy, a mix of essential vitamins and minerals that replenish electrolytes in the body within minutes.

The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION – Featuring nine private treatment rooms including a detox room with a steam shower and infrared sauna, hair and makeup services and spacious locker rooms, this spa offers guests a wide range of services in a soothing environment. Enjoy a 60-minute CBD Oil + Sticks & Stones Massage for just $139 during the promotion and enjoy anxiety relief on a cellular level.

Aqualina Spa by ESPA – Providing guests with an exquisite tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation set in a class of its own, this spa offers meditative and restorative treatments based on Ayurvedic principles. During Miami Spa Months, guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking and have access to the spa relaxation lounges with Himalayan salt walls, a heat facility featuring crystal steam rooms, sauna and experience a spa jacuzzi with Roman waterfalls.

Bamford Haybarn Spa – Indulge – During Miami Spa Month, guest can enjoy a 24 Karat Gold Facial, offered at $139 at this spa meant to nurture the mind, body and spirit, based on a heartfelt connection with nature. This indulgent and hydrating facial combines the healing and anti-aging powers of gold, precious mineral to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while reducing inflammation, redness and puffiness.

PARTICIPATING SPAS:

Aventura & Ball Harbour:

Âme Spa & Wellness Collective

Exhale at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour

Remède Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Coconut Grove & Coral Gables:

Biltmore Hotel Spa

Hollywood Dermatology & Cosmetic Specialists

Jurlique Spa

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Spa

Miami & Miami Lakes:

Ciel Spa at SLS Brickell

Dermanova Spa & Salon

eména Spa

En.liv.en Spa + Salon at JW Marriott Marquis

SaLus at JW Marriott Miami

exhale at The EPIC Hotel

Iconbrickell Spa

mySpa Miami

The Spa at Conrad Miami

Spa Azul

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental – Miami

The Spa at Shula’s

The Trump Spa

Key Biscayne/Miami Beach:

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne

Bamford Haybarn Spa

The Betsy Wellness Garden and Spa

Ciel Spa at Delano Hotel

COMO Shambhala Urban Escape

Esencia Wellness

exhale at The Loews Miami Beach Hotel

GuyandGirl Spa Mondrian

Lapis, the Spa at the Fontainebleau

The AVEDA Spa at The Palms

Privai Wellness and Spa at the Royal Palm

South Beach:

Spa at Shore Club

The Spa at Carillon Miami

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and Residence at The Surf Club

The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION

The Spa at The Setai

Stanton Marriott South Beach Spa

Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel

Miami Beach/Sunny Isles/Surfside:

Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Aquanox Spa

Seven Seas Spa & Salon

Lemel Medspa

For a complete list of participating spas and offer details, visit MiamiTemptations.com.

