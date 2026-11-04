Miami Springs’ 3rd annual Vintage Motorcycle Show

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As part of the yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Miami Springs in 1926, the city will host its third annual Vintage Motorcycle and Car Show at Circle Park on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Proceeds raised from the event will go to the Fathers against Fentanyl Foundation.

Miami Springs City Councilmember Jorge Santin said that the event is also a tribute to Glenn Curtiss, founder of Miami Springs.

“The honoring of Glenn Curtiss is long overdue because he was more than a pioneering figure in aviation as an inventor and a pilot,” Santin said. “He was also famous for riding a motorcycle he designed at 136 miles an hour in 1908, making him the fastest man on earth. A replica of that motorcycle will be on display at the show.”

The motorcycle and car show is the last in a series of events celebrating the centennial of Miami Springs, which was originally incorporated as Country Club Estates on Aug. 23, 1926. Previous festivities included a historical display at Miami International Airport, an evening of jazz at the Curtiss Mansion, a plaque ceremony honoring senior citizens of Miami Springs, and a choreographed light and drone show at the Miami Springs Golf Course.

In August, Miami Springs unveiled a life-size bronze statue of Glenn Curtiss and the June Bug Legacy Monument in honor of his contributions to the city. The event in the Town Square drew a large crowd and was followed by a Curtiss lookalike contest. Participants included contest winner Carlos Perdomo, Tomas Hernandez and Miguel Despian.

Curtiss is called the “Father of U.S. Naval Aviation” because his planes, named the Jenny and Curtiss flying boats, were used extensively by the Navy during World War I. He also founded the first flying school in Miami and Florida’s first Porsche dealership in Miami Springs. In addition, the cities of Opa-locka and Hialeah were established by Curtiss.

Born in Hammondsport, NY in 1878, Curtiss produced engines for airships while in his 20s and worked in the American Experiment Association founded by Alexander Graham Bell. His historic 5,090-foot flight in his self-designed June Bug airplane on July 4, 1908, at Stony Brook Farm in Hammondsport captured national and international attention.

The Miami Springs Vintage Motorcycle Show will take place at Circle Park at the intersection of Curtiss Parkway and Westward Drive. Details about tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities for the event are available by calling 305-761-3338.

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