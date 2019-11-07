Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Announces New Board Members and Partners

With Super Bowl LIV being less than three months away, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee continues to fill out its “roster” of leading executive board members and corporate partners, all aligned with the committee’s goal of maximizing the game’s long-term, sustained benefits being seen throughout South Florida’s diverse communities.

“This is my third time leading a Super Bowl Host Committee for Miami, and one thing I can tell you from the experience is that you absolutely need a great team,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “These new members and partners along with the amazing team we have in place, will ensure that Miami and all of South Florida comes out a winner after the final whistle is blown on February 2, and there is still time to partner with us to put on the best Super Bowl the world has ever seen.”

New members of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Board of Directors include:

· Verdenia C. Baker, county administrator for the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners

· Antonio T. “Tony” Coley, president of BB&T South Florida Region

· Albert E. Dotson, Jr., managing partner of Blizin Sumberg

· Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and president of Perry Ellis International

· Brian May, partner at Floridian Partners.

The new executive members join the existing suite of Miami Super Bowl Host Committee board of directors, including José Mas, CEO of MasTec; Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties; Matt Allen, executive vice president and COO of Related Group; Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International; Eric Silagy, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company; Bill Talbert, CEO and president of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau; Bruce Jay Colan, partner at Holland & Knight; Tom Garfinkel, vice chairman and CEO of Miami Dolphins; and Nat Moore, senior vice president of Alumni Relations & Special Projects of Miami Dolphins.

In addition to relying on top business and civic leaders, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is establishing partnerships with companies that are heavily invested in South Florida’s prosperity and development. The following key partners have signed up to support the Host Committee:

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas has almost 40 years of real estate investment and development experience in the U.S. With investments in commercial office buildings, multi-family communities, planned developments and single-family homes, the Company maintains a diverse and balanced real estate portfolio, including the iconic 47-story Miami Tower in the heart of downtown, which serves as the headquarters of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. To learn more about Miami Tower, visit www.miamitower.net.

Transwestern is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern

AdGraphics was founded in 1992 when 3M, large format printing technology, was introduced. Since the company pioneered this new form of printing right alongside 3M company to help evolve it into this exciting digital signage we see everywhere today right out of the South Florida facility. AdGraphics as the leader and groundbreaker in innovation, setting high-quality standards for this fast-growing industry. Learn more at www.adgraphics.us.

Support305 is an innovative technology provider created and run by engineers based in Miami, Florida. Since 2003, Support305 provides your business with expert, certified, and experienced consultants for all your technology business requirements. Read more at www.support305.com.

Teknion designs furniture that works across boundaries, products that fit within any architectural envelope and work culture. A versatile and integrated portfolio supports collaborative spaces and those where people work alone. Visit www.teknion.com to learn more.

FCi is a versatile, robust, go-to resource for contract furniture requirements—serving architects, interior designers, facilities management groups, and end users. FCi has grown to become one of North America’s largest office furniture dealerships, developing strong relationships with Teknion and over 200 manufacturers. For more information, visit www. fcifurnitureconsultants.com.

· Cherry Bekaert LLP is the nation’s 25th largest public accounting firm located in some of the most desirable locations in the Southeast. For 70 years, Cherry Bekaert has provided high quality financial and management services to a diverse and successful client base. Thousands of clients look to Cherry Bekaert’s accountants and advisors for innovative and professional guidance on important operational and financial matters that advance their business goals. Learn more at www.cbh.com.

“We’re thankful for these new leaders and new partners coming onboard,” said Barreto. “We also want to get the message out to businesses and individuals – if you’re looking to be part of #LIVEITMIAMI, give us a call or come by. We have the awesome and amazing opportunity to reintroduce Miami to the world.”