Miami Theater Center brings Haitian culture to the stage

Miami Theater Center, South Florida’s only Theater for Young Audiences, will transport families on a Haitian folklore journey with Ayiti, The Pearl of Antilles, performed by local Haitian-American musician Inez Barlatier and her Family Band.

During this powerful performance, kids and parents will explore themes of community and gratitude through captivating songs, storytelling and visual arts.

“This show is an excellent way for kids to hear Ayiti and to be exposed to Haitian music. It’s a true cultural experience,” Barlatier said. “I’m honored to perform at Miami Theater Center with my family. As a little girl, I fondly remember visiting MTC with my father and have learned so much from my time there as a teaching artist, working in the ticket booth and performing alongside Sonia De Los Santos, another talented performer. MTC has provided me with numerous growth opportunities and helps to professionally develop young artists like myself.”

A Miami native, the 28-year-old multifaceted artist of Ayisyen (Haitian) descent, first picked up a guitar and started performing with her father and younger sister at the age of 12.

With her first band Kazoots, Inez and her bandmates evolved from their fathers’ Haitian folkloric ensemble, mixed with next-generation influences. Barlatier, who is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, percussionist, dancer, actress and instructor, decided to go solo in 2016, which allowed her to further explore and embrace the history and heritage found in African, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latin cultures.

Barlatier has toured the United States, Haiti, Central America and Cuba with various bands. In 2017, she was awarded the Knight Foundation’s King Arts Champion.

“Inez is incredibly talented and has this wonderful aura about her that lights up the stage,” said Giselle Kovac, MTC’s executive director. “Miami Theater Center offers a culturally diverse lineup of professional plays, choreographed dance and music to provide kids with a transformative theater experience. We look forward to celebrating the beautiful Haitian culture with Inez and her family band.”

Each year, MTC identifies an extraordinary emerging artist to take under its wing as part of its LEAP (Launching Emerging Artist for Presenting) program. Now in its third year, Barlatier is the recipient of this year’s LEAP project. As part of the program, MTC helps sponsor Barlatier and creates promotional materials for the artist that she can use for future shows and travel with around the world.

Ayiti, The Pearl of Antilles, will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Miami Theater Center, located at 9806 NE Second Ave. in Miami Shores. Tickets are on sale for $15 per adult and per child. VIP tickets are available for MasterCard holders, which include an opportunity to meet the artist, free popcorn and behind-the-scenes backstage tour. To purchase tickets, visit www.mtcmiami.org.

For more information on MTC’s shows and programs, visit www.mtcmiami.org and follow @MTCMiami on Facebook and Instagram.