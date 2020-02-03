Miami To Host Biggest Antique and Classic Car Show

1 of 4

Miami is working overtime to maintain its reputation as not only a flashy tourist destination, but also as host to some of the most exciting sports and cultural events in the country. First this season came Art Basel, then Super Bowl LIV. What comes next happens only about once every decade in the Magic City. It’s the AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America) National Winter Meet, and it is drawing hundreds of the most spectacular classic and antique cars in the entire country!

As a national club, the AACA was founded in 1935. The South Florida Region (or Chapter) was founded twenty years later, in 1955. Since its founding, the AACA has earned the reputation of being the premier antique car organization in the United States. And when the AACA puts on a show, you know it will be top notch!

Come Saturday, February 29th at 9:00 AM, the parking lot of the Magic City Casino (450 NW 37th Ave) will be turned into a show field of the very best classic and antique cars in the country. An estimated 250 cars are expected, already registered from as far away as California, Washington state and even Puerto Rico! You’ll see some of the very first cars from the turn of the century (we’re talking 1900) all the way to cars from the mid 1990’s. Once an automobile reaches 25 years old, it’s considered an antique.

The South Florida AACA ( aacasouthflorida.club ) has been planning for this huge event for more than a year, and it’s a lot more than just old cars. It’s a full fledged family day, including food trucks, a youth program for the kids, who can build and race model cars (a-la Pinewood Derby cars) and classes on antique cars for adults, who can learn how to judge. And don’t forget: you’re surrounded by great restaurants and the Magic City Casino itself!

If all this seems like a lot, it is! And, it’s free to the public – except for the food :-)

Oh, one more thing. If you have an antique car and want to enter it, there is a $35 fee. But, you’ll get a one year membership to both the AACA National Club and the AACA South Florida Region Club – for FREE. That’s a $75 value!

For information call Millie at 305-992-5902. (Photos from AACA Miami National Show at Homestead Speedway – 2010)