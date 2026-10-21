Miamians danced through rain during The Underline’s Jam for Venezuela and Colombia

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Jam for Venezuela and Colombia filled The Underline’s Urban Gym with music, color, and energy on Saturday, Sept. 19, drawing people of all ages from across Miami – Venezuelan, Colombian, as well as those from other nations – for a free benefit concert supporting earthquake relief in both countries.

The event was a special installment of the Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series, timed to Hispanic Heritage Month, and brought together the Levitt Family Foundation, The Underline, Miami DDA, and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

True to its name, the night played out as an actual jam rather than a straight set list, with artists trading the stage and playing off each other throughout the evening. Tony Succar, Aymee Nuviola, Paola Guanche, Javi G, Ivis Cequea, Marcela Cardenas, Mari Segura, Susana Rendon, Daniel “Dito” Reschigna with Sonora Tukukuy, Salvatore Creme, Juan Andres, Adelmo Cokis, and La Cokis Band kept the music going, with deejays V1FRO and Bozito filling the space between sets.

Guests added to a community art piece throughout the night, and a QR code for donations stayed up through the entire event, with people giving steadily from start to finish. When rain came partway through the evening, the crowd scattered for cover, then came right back and kept the night going.

In typical Underline fashion, the night brought the community together in the heart of Miami to celebrate, connect, and do good as one strong collective.

More Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series sets are slated throughout the year. For more information, follow The Underline on Instagram @theunderline and visit the website at theunderline.org.

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