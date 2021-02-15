MIAMILAND campaign drives over 161,000 hotel bookings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has seen great success with MIAMILAND, a comprehensive marketing campaign that promotes Miami-Dade’s great outdoors, achieving 161,833 hotel bookings, nearly $100 million in hotel revenue, and strong regional awareness of Greater Miami’s many outdoor offerings.

During the months of October through December 2020, the GMCVB utilized a $5 million grant approved by Miami-Dade County, through CARES Act funding, to push the MIAMILAND initiative and encourage increased visitation, bookings for hotels, and the sharing of content across social channels.

Focused on parks, beaches and open spaces, the campaign primarily targeted residents from South Florida’s tri-county area and the surrounding drive market who have been seeking safe and healthy vacation options.

MIAMILAND is part of the GMCVB’s larger Miami Shines tourism recovery campaign, an ongoing initiative created in response to COVID-19 to help Miami’s travel and hospitality industries.

Of the hotel bookings generated by the MIAMILAND campaign, 26 percent of the bookings came from Florida; Miami accounting for over 55 percent of the states’ total bookings, followed by Orlando at 17 percent and Tampa at 12.3 percent. An additional 25 percent of the bookings came from Miami’s top domestic markets in the Northeast: New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. Additional positive results of MIAMILAND include the generation of millions of media impressions through the comprehensive campaign.

“The success of this campaign underscores demand from locals and visitors for the natural wonders found in our own tropical oasis. In fact, we have three national parks here in Greater Miami and we have the unique opportunity to enjoy them year-round,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, president and CEO of the GMCVB. “Through MIAMILAND, many have been able to safely experience our world class parks, beaches, and outdoor experiences.”

MIAMILAND promotes the exploration of the vast array of outdoor adventures, which includes more than 200 parks located in Miami-Dade County, Everglades National Park, and Biscayne National Park. The GMCVB conducted an extensive advertising campaign with traditional and non-traditional content distributed through multiple media channels including on YouTube, digital/social ads, outdoor billboards, and cable TV ads, among other mediums.

The MIAMILAND campaign also has a dedicated website (www.MIAMILAND.com)with special up-to-date offerings. Production for the MIAMILAND campaign provided a timely opportunity to further capture the visually immersive experiences and beauty of the destination through videos and photos, generating hundreds of beautifully captured still images and dozens of videos of Greater Miami’s outdoors the GMCVB will continue to use for promotion of the destination.

MIAMILAND and the Miami Shines tourism recovery campaigns have received industry recognition, winning top honors such as the 2020 Travel Weekly Magellan Gold Award and being named a finalist in the Skift Idea Award in the “Destination Innovation” category.