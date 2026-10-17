Mindful Art Education Celebrates a Year of Peace Building & Creative Community Impact

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Participants in MAE’s summer program proudly display their Frida Kahlo-inspired portraits and colorful floral headbands.

MAE Continues Its Mission of Mindfulness, Art, and Connection

After another transformative year, Mindful Art Education (MAE) deepened its commitment to peace-building, inclusion, and creative expression through a series of programs that united children, families, artists, and community partners. Guided by the belief that every person shares the human capacity to feel, connect, and create, MAE expanded its reach through mindfulness, art, movement, and community-centered experiences.

This summer furthered MAE’s commitment to community with activities that reached more than 150 children and families. Students painted on shared canvases and transformed individual marks into collective works of art, learning that beauty can be created together without needing to be the same. One of the year’s most joyful projects centered on Frida Kahlo. Students created Frida-inspired floral headbands and produced their own interpretations of her image and story, with no two Fridas looking alike.

As in previous years, mindfulness and movement also played a central role, with yoga sessions, sensory activities, and boundary-respecting group exercises. In addition, the group collaborated with the noted artist Rafael Montilla to build a structure together, showing resilience and unity.

MAE also continued its collaboration with Miami Kids Magazine, offering mindfulness meditation and cognitive-memory activities to students at the ARC Center.

Continuing A Year of Commitment to Community

MAE began the year with its Autism Awareness Celebration in Little Haiti, featuring a remarkable young volunteer and artist, Nathan Francius. Nathan performed L’Été indien and Love in Portofino, offering a reminder that everyone should be given the space and time to highlight their unique gifts. “Nathan’s faith, determination, and leadership make him an inspiring example for other young people,” reflected Ms. Jeanty-Leclerc.

Throughout 2026, MAE participated in exhibitions and cultural programs in collaboration with MIA Curatorial. Ms. Jeanty-Leclerc presented her artwork My Frida in Rome as part of an exhibition exploring infancy and growth. Her work was also featured in Art Miami magazine in an edition highlighting Carol Damian and the theme “Culture Requires Deliberate Commitment.”

In addition, MAE participated in September’s Day of Unity with the International Haitian Registry and Haiti Global Connect.

Ms. Jeanty-Leclerc also introduced a new children’s book, Mindful Words: A Peace Project, in collaboration with Dominican illustrator Laura Paez. The book was conceived to help neighbors in conflict all over the world, including the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Israel, and Palestine. Mindful Words: A Peace Project encourages children to discover shared humanity through mindfulness, appreciation of nature, positive communication, and prosocial skills.

Looking Ahead: New Programs and Creative Experiences

Upcoming collaborations include:

An eight-session Mindfulness Meditation Certification Program with MIA Curatorial

“What Is the Smell of Yellow?” immersive sensory art experience

Fencing opportunities for women, including cancer survivors, and youth in Little Haiti and Liberty City

A Call to Community Partners

MAE is deeply grateful to its partners, volunteers, families, artists, community organizations, and the Commissioner’s Office. Partners include Mindful Kids Miami, Easterseals, MIA Curatorial Projects, the Mindful Pokie Collection, and Love Museum.

Together, we can teach peace by practicing peace.

Contact: 305-905-5435

Instagram: @mindfularteducation

Donate: Minimum $10 — https://gofund.me/a26872eaf