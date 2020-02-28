Mindful Art Education fundraiser includes fun-filled rooftop workshop with OceanVida for kids, March 1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Mindful Art Education of Little Haiti is moving on up – to the rooftop of The Citadel. On Sunday, March 1, noon – 3 p.m., this innovative youth-education program based at the Little Haiti Cultural Center is inviting other kids outside the program to participate – and have an amazing learning experience mixing art and the environment at The Citadel at 8300 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, Fla. 33138.

Geared toward children ages 6 to 12, parents are welcomed to meditate, as well, and do fun artwork with their kids. The fundraiser event also features an Art Expo, to spark donations for the nonprofit Mindful Art Education (MAE) program, with pieces priced from $15 to $2,000.

In addition, there will be a story reading, a mindfulness mediation, and a drum circle, so bring your own percussion instruments if you wish!

Highlighting the event, however, is a recycled-art activity, during which the group will do beautiful art with recycled materials, plastic bottles, plastic bags, and other material. Along with OceanVida, program leaders will also explain to children the need to protect the ocean, learn about plastic pollution, and boost awareness of disappearing species in Florida and around the globe.

The Expo component of the event will showcase 50 pieces made with recycled materials at the PIVOT Mkt Store on the lower level where the artwork will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to fund the nonprofit Mindful Education Program.

Driven by a need to educate local communities about what is happening in the environment, Little Haiti-based Mindful Art Education (MAE) is a nonprofit that teaches children about the pollution – and in return, gives them to use their talent to transform this material into art pieces. It provides a fun format to establish very serious talks. The program focuses primarily on serving underprivileged children.

Activity Schedule:

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Story time reading of The Legend of Quisqueya by Margaret Papillon (and Q&A).

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Mindfulness Meditation with Recycled Art activity with Alexandra De Lara.

2:45 – 3: 00 p.m. Drum Circle

Things to know:

You will received a signed book provided by the author.

Parents will receive a present from Nilaya Concept Store.

Kids from 6-9 years old must be accompanied by parents.

If possible, bring your own drum.

Event sponsors:

Nilaya Concept Store

Ocean Vida

The Citadel

Pivot Mkt

MAE Mindful Art Education

About The Citadel

The Citadel bills itself as a fortified stronghold for culture and community – a fractal representation of Miami’s creative core nestled in Little River. Just marking its first year in operation, this stunning building also houses an open air restaurant court with full-service bar, and shopping and retail space – and a spacious rooftop lounge and meeting space.

For workshop details, visit EventBrite. The Citadel, 8300 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, Fla. 33138.