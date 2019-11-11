MISO announces partnership with music producer, composer Alberto Slezynger

The Miami Symphony Orchestra and its music director and conductor, Eduardo Marturet, have announced a new partnership with music producer and Grammy-nominatedcomposer Alberto Slezynger as the Executive Advisor for Special Productions.

This strategic alliance will reinforce the mission of MISO to achieve high performance standards to a culturally diverse audience, in a variety of settings and formats, with the aim of educating, engaging, and enriching the community of one of the world’s most international cities.

“We are so thrilled and proud to count with Alberto on our team and strongly believe this position will ensure a long term partnership between us. He is an excellent professional and highly talented international acclaimed producer,” Marturet added. “With such experience and expertise, Slezynger is a most valuable addition to the Miami Symphony Orchestra. We look forward to all the wonderful projects we are going to make together.”

Alberto Slezynger is the founder and CEO of Personal Music Inc. Personal Music is an award-winning fully integrated multi-cultural music, sound design and audio production company servicing advertising, film, TV, radio and digital content streaming platforms.

He also is the founder of the Daiquiri music group, winner of six platinum albums which launched him into the music business, where he became one of the most important composers and musical producers in the world of music.

During the past 20 years, he has produced hundreds of campaigns in the U.S., winning some of the most important awards in the global advertising industry, including 12 Cannes Lions, 14 London International Awards and eight New York Festival awards among other international awards, making him one of the best award-winning music producers in the United States.

He has worked on campaigns for brands such as Budweiser, McDonalds, General Motors, Ford, Pepsi, Hyundai, AT&T, Volkswagen, Target and Tide, among others. Alberto Slezynger, along with his team at Personal Music, have written the opening music pieces and incidental music scores for 10 Telenovelas and six TV series for NBC/Telemundo, Disney and Netflix. These shows have been broadcasted on television with great success in the U.S. and broadcast platforms around the world.

One of his most awarded recent works in advertisement was the 2018 Super Bowl Tide campaign, “It’s a Tide Ad,” produced with his team at Personal Music NY for Saatchi & Saatchi NY. This campaign won a Golden CLIO for best commercial, Grand Prix Film Lion and Titanium Lion at Cannes Festival.

Recently, he has composed and produced the music for immensely popular U.S. series such as La Reina del Sur 2 , El Recluso, Jugar con Fuego and Betty en NY, produced by Telemundo Global Studios for the streaming platform Netflix and seen all over the world. Recently, he received a nomination for an International Emmy Award 2019 with a theme song and music score for El Recluso (The Inmate) from Telemundo International and Netflix.