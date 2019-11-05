MISO presents Its Golden Baton Award to Milly and Patrick Park

The Miami Symphony Orchestra and its music director and conductor, Eduardo Marturet, recently presented its annual Golden Baton Award 2019 to Milly and Patrick Park.

The MISO Golden Baton Recognition Award is given annually by the board of directors of the Miami Symphony Orchestra to an outstanding member of the community in recognition of his/her invaluable contribution to the arts and culture in South Florida.

Initiated in 2014, the award has been given to Judith Drucker, Mark Rosenberg, Michael Spring, Eduardo Padrón, Emilio Estefan. This year’s award was presented during the opening season concert on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Arsht Center in Miami.

This year’s Golden Baton Award was designed by Venezuelan artist Gustavo Fernandez, who generally is identified as an abstract expressionist/colorist artist. Fernández creation is an explosion of colors and texture. His abstract work is product of a long period of development and evolvement of intense thoughts based on his artistic experiences.

“We are so thrilled and proud to give the Golden Baton Award to this wonderful couple who have supported the arts over the years,” Maestro Marturet said.

Milly and Patrick Park are gifted at the art of philanthropy and business. Patrick Park’s lifetime of accomplishment for charity has only been multiplied with the work and dedication of his like-minded new wife, Milly Park.

Mr. Park is a director of Park Corporation, a multi-national corporation that has been listed three times among the Forbes 400 by Forbes Magazine, and also is a director of The Park Foundation, a non-profit organization that funds major medical institutions and hospitals, as well as the arts and sciences.

Currently, Patrick has dedicated more than 22 years of charity work in South Florida. He has been the recipient of numerous civic and philanthropic awards that includes:

“Outstanding Philanthropist” Cleveland Clinic Florida and American Heart

Association; Sydelle Miller Lifetime of Achievement Award, Cleveland Clinic; Dame Celia Lipton Farris Lifetime Achievement Award, American Cancer Society; Lifetime Achievement Award, LIFE Foundation; Breath of Life Award, Cystic Fibrosis; Men with Caring Hearts Award, American Heart Association; Leader in Cancer Advocacy Award, Gateway Foundation and Cancer Treatment Centers of America; 2015 Red Rose Gala Honoree, Society of Arts & Letters; The distinguished 2011 Ellis Island Award, listed in the 112th Congressional Record.

Educated in classical music and with a passion for the arts, he graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy and Oberlin Conservatory of Music majoring in Piano Performance and created the first International Chopin and Beethoven Festivals there. Patrick has been a loyal supporter of many non-profit arts organizations including Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, AllStars Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, Kennedy Center, Miami Symphony Orchestra, Norton Museum of Art, Palm Beach Opera, Palm Beach Symphony, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and San Diego Symphony.

Recently joined in marriage, Milly and Patrick have a mutual devotion to advancing many special causes. Formerly employed by Options Group, a corporate head-hunting firm based in New York, Milly, a busy mother of 5-year-old twin girls, also is involved with several South Florida organizations devoted to helping people overcome difficulty. She has chaired advancement events for The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic Florida, and Center for Family Services, strengthening individuals and families through behavioral health services and education. Additionally, Milly recently served as Curetivity’s event co-chair with Eric and Lara Trump to support patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In early 2019, the Park’s dedication to charity prompted noted philanthropist Lois Pope to donate an ambulance named for the couple. The ambulance is for Israel’s only first aid and disaster relief organization, Magen David Adom, and contains a state-of-the-art operating room.