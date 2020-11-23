Mission United and Miami Dolphins host ‘drive-thru’ baby shower for vet moms

United Way Mission United, in partnership with The Miami Dolphins as part of its Foundation Food Relief Program and Football UNITES program, hosted a commemorative “drive-thru” baby shower at Hard Rock Stadium for 65 veteran moms from the Miami VA Healthcare System.

With support from Just Bare Chicken and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, the moms received gift baskets filled with baby essentials such as onesies, baby bathing kits, rash creams and more. The festivities also included a raffle for a car seat, pack ‘n play, stroller and other important items for their newborn.

“We are so fortunate to once again be able to show our appreciation for the women who have served our country during this special milestone in their lives,” Laura Whitfield, director, United Way of Miami-Dade Mission United, said. “The community’s support of our Warrior Moms truly warms my heart.”

Mission United serves as a single point of entry for veterans to access the help they need while easing the transition to civilian life. By connecting veterans to a coordinated network of community partners, Mission United empowers veterans and their families to lead productive lives in our community.

“Led by our vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel, our mission at the Miami Dolphins is to salute our service members all year long,” said Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins senior vice president of Communications and Community Affairs. “We are honored to have year-round programming through our Football UNITES program to actively seek ways to show support, appreciation and impact our veterans. We hope these contributions to these military mothers and their growing families will be of assistance as we navigate through a global pandemic.”