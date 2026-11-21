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The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) has open an exhibition “Geoffrey Holder: Black Magic,” the first museum survey to center the visual art of the internationally celebrated Trinidadian actor, dancer, musician, director, choreographer and artist.

Featuring over 60 works spanning painting, drawing, collage and sculpture across eight remarkable decades – many never publicly shown – the exhibition reframes Holder’s visual art as the foundation of his prolific creative life. The final exhibition of MOCA’s 30th anniversary season, Black Magic will be on view through Apr. 4, 2027, and will be celebrated with a reception timed to Miami Art Week on Dec. 1 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Black Magic presents a first-of-its-kind opportunity to engage with the breathtaking enormity of Holder’s visual oeuvre, which he considered his most vital mode of expression. Upon his passing in 2014, Holder left behind a trove of more than 250 paintings, 300 collages, countless drawings, sculptures and photographs, as well as an extraordinary library and archive.

“It is an honor to present Geoffrey Holder’s visual arts practice in such a comprehensive way, and in a space with a deeply cherished, rich connection to Caribbean diasporic communities,” said Chana Sheldon, MOCA executive director. “The museum has had the privilege of hosting the first U.S. museum surveys of several artists who have gone on to become household names while their careers were still emerging, including Tracey Emin, Manuel Mathieu and Michael Richards.”

“Geoffrey Holder is a different case, as the immense vitality and breadth of his artistry has already touched people the world over, and radically shifted the cultural landscape of the 20th Century,” Sheldon continued. “Black Magic is an opportunity to explore yet another aspect of this titan’s impact and continues our decades-long lineage of exalting the beauty and power in the previously unknown.”

Guest curated by Dr. Erica Moiah James and taking place across the entire museum, Black Magic unfolds across five sections: Portraits, Epistles, The Sacred and the Profane, Genre, and Figure Studies. The works outline his frequented subjects — biblical allegories restaged with a modern sensibility, remembered portraits, landscapes, and luminous still lifes — each asserting their vitality in saturated fields of color and sweeping gestures. These will be displayed alongside archival items of his personal life, introducing new aspects of Holder’s legacy while rooting viewers in art historical context.

The exhibition’s title is derived from Holder’s deep infatuation with what he called “magical people,” individuals whose creativity, presence, and humanity radiated a unique energy. While “black” and “magic” are each powerful, positive concepts on their own, together they have often carried negative connotations. The exhibition intentionally confronts that history, participating in a broader effort to reclaim the term as one that celebrates Black creativity, imagination, and the cultural power at the heart of Holder’s practice.

“Geoffrey Holder once said, ‘I love magical people!’, and this year, MOCA North Miami will make this statement come alive,” said Dr. Erica Moiah James. “This exhibition is about reintroducing Holder to the world as a painter. We wanted to present his practice as an opus, moving through distinct bodies of work like movements in a musical composition, each flowing into the next. Familiar genres like landscapes and still lifes are quickly complicated against the backdrop of his Firebird set design for the Dance Theatre of Harlem and, from there, Black Magic expands beyond traditional categories, revealing a more personal understanding of him as an artist.”

While Black Magic centers Holder’s visual arts oeuvre, no appreciation of his boundless creativity is complete without an understanding of his multidisciplinary practice, and of the artist’s expansive sources of generative inspiration.

Integral to the exhibition is an archive room with family photographs, correspondence, early paintings, costume sketches, performance footage, and theater memorabilia, tracing his journey from Trinidad’s Belmont neighborhood to New York’s artistic circles, including his work on the original Broadway productions of Timbuktu! and The Wiz — the latter of which made Holder the first Black man to win Tony Awards for direction and costume design of a musical.

Works from the art collection he shared with his wife and muse, Carmen de Lavallade, further illuminate the cultural traditions that informed his imagination. Together, these materials offer an intimate look at Holder’s creative process, revealing the connections between artistic practices while positioning his Caribbean roots and visual art at the heart of his expansive creative legacy.

Black Magic is made possible through the generous involvement and insight of Léo Holder, the artist’s son and a celebrated multidisciplinarian in his own right.

“Even growing up with all of these things in the family home, the more I revisit his works the deeper they get,” Léo Holder said. “His painting feels so much more profound than I knew it already was—it ages with a glorious patina. It has its own style, its own point of view, personality and vision, and doesn’t look like anybody else’s work. They could look like they were done yesterday, or 100 years ago.”

“The works here show how important he was to not just Black art, but Black imagination—and imagination, period. It’s universal. Practically everything he touched, even if he wasn’t an expert at it, he brought to it something that you didn’t necessarily expect,” continues Holder.

“One of the unexpected pleasures of introducing my father’s visual arts practice to so many familiar with his legacy through other artistic avenues these past few years has simply been looking at Black people looking at these images and recognizing themselves in a deeply personal way. It’s not just, We’re seeing ourselves in a museum — it’s, I’m seeing me in this frame.”

To celebrate Holder’s wide-reaching vision and impact, as well as honor the communal and Caribbean diasporic themes of his life and work, MOCA will host a variety of programs throughout the exhibition’s run, including tours, hands-on art-making, symposiums, intergenerational workshops, and more. Details will be announced in the future.

For more information, visit MOCAnomi.org.

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