Moss Construction announces completes of Maizon at Brickell

Moss Construction has announced the completion of Maizon at Brickell.

The 19-story luxury rental high-rise, located at 221 SW 12 St. in the Brickell Financial District of Miami, was developed by ZOM Living and features 262 residences ranging from 490 to 1,234 square feet with Miami cityscape views to the north and west, and views of the Biscayne Bay to the east and the south.

Each unit features European-styled kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl tile flooring, private balconies, programmable NEST thermostats and electronic unit entries.

“Every project is only as good as the sums of its parts, and for Maizon at Brickell we had a great team at each step of the way,” said Moss president Scott Moss. “From the wonderful team at ZOM Living to our dedicated subcontractors and vendors, it was a pleasure to help bring a project will that impact Brickell living for years to come.”

In addition to an attached parking garage, the distinctive 8-story and 19-story midrise and highrise mixed use building features 15,000 square feet of retail space and 3,400 square feet of leasing and amenity space.

Maizon at Brickell features a luxurious public and amenity spaces designed by renown interior designers RD Jones which contain a lush and glamorous pool deck, Aqua Lounge, Living Spaces and Fitness Club with Peloton equipment. The project architect is MSA Architects who intelligently included electric car charging stations, a residential bike storage and repair maintenance area with air capability, an outdoor dog run, and smart package lockers with refrigeration for grocery deliveries. MSA created a design that is smart and efficient but also luxurious given the upscale area where the project is located. Pre-leasing has been very successful.