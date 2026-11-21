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The Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College (MDC) is presenting “Beyond Time,” a group exhibition featuring works by renowned artists Antonia Eiriz, Juan Sánchez, and Pedro Vizcaino. The exhibition — the fourth at the Freedom Tower’s Wolfson Gallery since the historic landmark reopened following a major renovation to mark its 100th anniversary — will be on view through Sunday, Mar. 14, 2027.

Beyond Time is curated by Yady Rivero, MOAD’s special projects manager, and Amy Galpin, PhD, MOAD’s executive director and chief curator.

Antonia Eiriz, Juan Sánchez, and Pedro Vizcaino each have an art practice that contemplates alternative states of being. Beyond Time combines paintings, works on paper, and assemblages to investigate the ways these artists rendered the human experience through figurative means. Through expressive mark-making, these three artists position their subjects in realms where time becomes conflated, space appears flattened, and identity feels both altered and augmented.

“We are proud to bring together these incredibly influential artists whose practices have never been shown side by side,” Dr. Galpin said.

“Seeing these works together evokes unexpected conversations between the artists’ practice while also speaking directly to a shared Caribbean identity that’s prismatic and expansive. It’s a thrill to exhibit these works in one of Miami’s most beloved cultural and historic landmarks.”

The Wolfson Gallery is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and follows Miami Dade College’s holiday schedule.

Public programs and events accompanying the exhibition will be announced on MOAD’s website and social media channels. Visit moadmdc.org and check Facebook and Instagram channels for regular updates.

About MOAD at Miami Dade College

The Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College offers groundbreaking exhibitions and programs that explore the challenges and opportunities we face locally. MOAD convenes artists, designers, and thinkers to address the urgent questions of our time. As the flagship museum of Miami Dade College, MOAD strives to be a catalyst for action and a place that empowers people to redefine their city.

As stewards of the Freedom Tower, MOAD upholds the integrity of the building’s history.

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