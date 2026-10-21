MyPetScan is official hydration sponsor of The Big Woof Festival

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The Big Woof Festival, Miami’s largest outdoor dog festival, has announced MyPetScan as the official hydration sponsor of the 2027 festival, taking place Jan. 16-17 at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove.

As official hydration sponsor, MyPetScan will provide three dedicated dog hydration stations located throughout the festival grounds, giving four-legged guests convenient places to stop, cool down and enjoy a fresh drink of water during the two-day event.

“With thousands of people and their dogs expected to join us, keeping our pups comfortable, safe and hydrated is incredibly important,” said Carlos Blanco, co-founder of The Big Woof Festival. “MyPetScan stepped up with a sponsorship that provides a real service to every dog attending the festival. It’s a perfect example of the type of partnership we want to create.”

The hydration stations will be strategically positioned throughout Regatta Park, making water easily accessible as dogs and their humans enjoy the festival’s races, competitions, entertainment, adoption activities, wellness programming and vendor marketplace.

“Good health starts with the basics, and proper hydration is one of the simplest yet most important things we can do for our dogs,” said Dr. Mario Arellano, founder and medical director of MyPetScan. “We’re excited to partner with The Big Woof Festival and provide hydration stations that will help dogs stay comfortable and refreshed while they and their families enjoy everything the festival has to offer. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with South Florida pet owners and continue the conversation about proactive pet health and wellness.”

The partnership also reflects the festival’s broader emphasis on responsible pet ownership, health and wellness. MyPetScan joins a growing group of organizations supporting The Big Woof Festival and its mission to bring South Florida’s dog-loving community together while raising awareness and support for animal rescue and adoption.

About MyPetScan

MyPetScan is committed to helping pet owners take a more proactive approach to the health and well-being of their pets. Founded by Dr. Mario Arellano, MyPetScan focuses on giving pet owners greater insight into their pets’ health and helping them make informed decisions about their care. For more information about MyPetScan, visit www.mypetscan.co.

About The Big Woof Festival

The Big Woof Festival is a two-day outdoor celebration of dogs and the people who love them, returning to Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Jan. 16-17, 2027. The festival brings together entertainment, dog sports and competitions, pet-focused experiences, family activities, shopping, food and beverages, adoption opportunities, wellness programming and more. For more information about The Big Woof Festival, please visit www.thebigwooffest.com.

For sponsor and vendor opportunities, send email to info@thebigwooffest.com.

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