National radio host Papa Keith hosts Music Festival and 24-Hour Cease Fire in Liberty City

It’s no secret the summer months in Miami -Dade County are historically correlated with increased incidents of crime. Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Papa Keith, in conjunction with 103.5 The Beat and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez, are hoping to set the tone for the summer and bring awareness to gun violence with their third annual countywide 24-Hour Cease Fire Campaign that will begin June 14 at 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the Cease Fire, Papa Keith will also host his third annual “People Matter Music Fest” that same weekend on Saturday, June 15 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Gwen Cherry Park (7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33147).

This annual festival is one that promotes unity, music, nonviolence, and community engagement. The music fest is free and open to the public. Attendees can register for free via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-people-matter-fest.

Papa Keith has gathered top heavyweight celebrities and entertainers to help lend a hand. The performance line up features Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, and Briana Perry, Teenear. Kids will be treated to a youth zone powered by Humana Healthcare. MUCE will curate their signature hands-on art area activation.

Other activities for the day include a battle of the DJs, Udonis Haslem’s Father and Son 3 on 3 basketball tournament and Bryant McKinnie Flag Football tournament. South Florida’s most savory food vendors and food trucks will be on site selling food.

Papa Keith is no stranger to doing community work. Throughout his radio career, he has been a prominent and passionate voice in the face of activism. His many year-round community pop-ups have gone into some communities where there tends to be a lack of resources and often a great deal of hopelessness. His PK4PM team has been able to provide free HIV Testing, free haircuts, food, and other community resources to residents attending his events.

“I am happy to support my friend Papa Keith, the 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign and the People Matter Summer Music Festival,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

“Exposure to gun violence in our neighborhoods can become desensitizing, so we need events like this to raise awareness. All residents of Miami-Dade County have the right to feel safe in their own community,” the Mayor continued.

According to Papa Keith, “I want people to leave the People Matter Fest feeling proud, entertained – and most importantly – walking away knowing that their life truly does matter.” Papa Keith, who produces all of the events with the help of his own personal funds and sponsors.

“This is more than an event to me, this is a movement that we are starting. If we can save at least one young person from senselessly losing their life this summer through this event, then all this hard work is totally worth it,” he added.

Sponsors for this year’s People Matter Fest include; Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez, Attorney Big Al Hurt 123, Humana Medicaid, United Teacher of Dade, and Aids Health Foundation.

People Matter Fest is a vehicle from Papa Keith’s Papa Keith 4 People Matter or #PK4PM millennial movement and social media campaign. For information, visit peoplematterfest.com or contact info@peoplematterfest.com. Follow on Instagram & Twitter @peoplematterfest; @pk4pm #peoplematterfest #youmatter

About Papa Keith

Papa Keith is South Florida’s most recognized radio personality. Born and raised in New York, PK’s high energy and love for Hip-Hop and Caribbean culture has impacted South Florida radio and clubs alike for more than two decades.

In addition to rocking the afternoon drive time hour, Papa Keith is the first radio personality to have a station named in his likeness, PK’s Throwback 105.5 a WMIB station playing hits from the 99’s and 00’s. PK also serves as the stations Programming and Affiliate Relations Director and Production Director for 103.5 The Beat.

Papa Keith is more than a South Florida personality. PK’s voice is nationally syndicated and can be heard in more than 30 other U.S. markets. He is the imaging voice for five iHeartRadio stations and has more than 15 corporate endorsements including, Hennessy, Metro PCS, and Off Lease Only.