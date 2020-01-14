Nativo Kitchen & Bar now open in Brickell District

Nativo Kitchen & Bar (NKB) officially made its debut in Brickell on Jan. 6.

The vibrant new restaurant, helmed by executive chef and rising culinary star Pablo Lamon, showcases Miami cuisine, which is flavorful, diverse, colorful, and impacted by Latin American influences.

Envisioned as the go-to convivial gathering spot for Brickell residents and those who frequent Downtown Miami, Nativo Kitchen & Bar will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as daily Happy Hour at its stunning new lounge offering views of the cityscape and sparkling Biscayne Bay. From a morning business meeting to a post-dinner nightcap, NKB will take care of the community’s culinary needs from sunrise until evening’s end.

“Miami is an inspiring place to be working as a chef today,” said Lamon, a native of Argentina who has appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef Season 16 and was a San Pellegrino Young Chef Competition finalist. “Nativo’s menu can’t be described as any one style of cooking since I want it to represent my take on Miami which is internationally influenced but truly original.”

Design

Award-winning interior designer Champalimaud was commissioned to transform the hotel renovation, which included the restaurant and public space areas, guestrooms and meeting spaces. Champalimaud’s design approach sought to converge the architectural components of the skyscraper with the heartbeat of downtown Miami and the pulse and playfulness of Miami Beach. The design is a departure from traditional corporate and business hotels, with an emphasis on rich colors inspired by local flora, neutral palates and soft geometric shapes.

Highlights of Nativo Kitchen & Bar’s transformation include a custom chandelier designed by Champalimaud in collaboration with Lasvit, a large center-piece bar which features sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and a dining room and private dining room areas that offer seating for 131 patrons.

Menu

Chef Pablo’s dishes focus on responsibly sourced products, refined dishes, and incorporate cooking techniques, spices, colors, aromatics and design with a Latin American influence. The dinner menu’s starters include Chef Pablo’s signature Causa De Pulpo with octopus ‘al escabeche’ served on a bed of pureed purple potato, avocado and lavender pickled orange; Green Apple Crudo with locally sourced sashimi, green apple vinaigrette, lime and ginger compressed apples and sweet potato puree with a Togarashi Malanga Chip; Beet Hummus offered with pickled radishes, fresh cucumber and house-made roti bread; Large Plates include the Marinated Steamed Fish with avocado foam and farro salad; and a Beet Glazed Short Rib with carrot puree, a refreshing pickled Brussels sprouts salad and oyster mushrooms.

All of the desserts are Chef Pablo’s creations including the Hibiscus Créme Caramel with lavender crème anglaise, topped with hibiscus puffed rice and served with a lavender creme Anglaise poured tableside.

Drinks

Signature drinks are thoughtfully blended and draw their inspiration from cocktail lists worldwide. From the Tainted Love with Ketel One Vodka, strawberry-infused Nardini Amaro, Sisho Cordial, London Essene Ginger Beer and lemon to the Tourist in Manhattan with coconut washed Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye, Zucca Rhubarb Amaro, Amontillado Sherry, miso-infused Banana Du Brazil and sesame oil, the cocktails are a combination of creative new concoctions and updated classics. A comprehensive wine program, offers a robust selection of wines by the glass and bottle selections from both established and cutting-edge wineries.

NKB also will offer ala carte breakfast and lunch menus, including a prix fixe Executive Lunch and daily Happy Hour in the lounge. Brunch will come online in early 2020. Nativo Kitchen & Bar is located on the 25th floor at Conrad Miami at 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131. Instagram @NativoKitchenBar. Website www.nativokitchenandbar.com. For reservations, visit OpenTable.com or call 305-503-6529.