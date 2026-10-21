New foundation launches its Mary Brickell calendar

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On the eve of the 105th anniversary to the passing of co-mother of Miami, Mary Brickell, a group of advocates intend to begin another round of an uphill battle/debate to shed light on the British born, Australian raised and pre-Miami Miamian who came to build a metropolis 20 years before Julia Tuttle set foot in Miami.

The calendar of activities, tours, lectures and “first-annual Look-A-Like contest” over the course of 39 days (and 50 events – hosted by some of Miami’s top institutions such as Florida International University, Miami Dade College, Miami Dade County library, The Barnacle, Vizcaya, Pioneers Club, Genealogical Society and more) will be released to the public on Oct. 19.

The Mary Brickell Foundation – a new 501(c)3 organization welcomes Miamian’s of all ages and background to retrace the steps (six walking tours) and stories (over 23 presentations) and journeys (by boat, bike, Metromover and by Brightline train) that begins with a solemn remembrance “flower” ceremony at Mary Brickell Park on Jan. 13 (the 105th anniversary of her passing) at 2 p.m. and concludes with the inaugural Mary Brickell Look-a-Like Contest on Feb. 20, (the 191st anniversary of the day Mary was born in Bolton England).

Leading the way is great-granddaughter Beatrice “Bea” Brickell, who one year ago after retracing her great-grandparents footsteps in Australia, decided (from her stateroom on a Celebrity Cruise Ship sailing from Sydney to The Great Barrier Reef) to launch what she realized was now time to do so.

“I believe it’s time to form a foundation to continue to advocate for Mary Brickell as well as educate all Miamians – especially the school age children in South Florida – about the true story of how our community got its start,” she said.

Tapping historian Cesar A. Becerra, producer Mia Laurenzo, former FIU president Steve Sauls and Brickell advocate Elena Kasparis, the group is ready and already has hit the ground running to correct a few misunderstandings about Mary Brickell, but also ask themselves to act at times under the mantra: “What would Mary do?”

Organizing a half dozen major long-term projects is executive director Katia Gauchier who is in charge of navigating the ebb and flow of challenges to produce a major musical, a documentary, a small army of educators to fan out across all four counties and launch a massive rollout of 51 events beginning Jan 13, 2027.

Mary, long associated under the shadow of her husband William Brickell is slowly, incrementally being more recognized as a prime mover in early Miami to the point where historians have been realizing her growing importance.

One said she is “Mom No. 2,” others clarifying “without Mary there would be no deal with Flagler.” A former Miami-Dade County Historic Preservation Office director claimed “she may have even been more influential than Julia Tuttle.”

Becerra, the disciple of a long forgotten advocate who found the first photo of Mary after a 30-year search and who has written a book – now on its second printing – on the ongoing debate, now has retrieved the baton and is running with it full throttle, saying “there is no doubt in my mind that Mary is at the very least a co-founding ‘Mother of Miami’ and she is long overdue in recognition for how many cards she held to birth our city.”

The calendar of events, now at the printer, to be released digitally on the foundation’s website at www.marybrickell.com and soon distributed all over Miami-Dade County, has a special oversized image of Mary Brickell that will top out at 27 by 39 inches. The foundation had designed the calendar side to be a “learning calendar” where, even if you can’t attend an event, you still will learn of Mary’s impact.

Each event has been curated and written to teach some aspect of Mary’s story.

Though the foundation is new, its advocacy can be traced back more than 60 years from the gathering and protection of Brickell artifacts to a 1958 article that Jane Wood Reno, the mother of our first female U.S. Attorney General, Janet Reno, wrote calling Mary a mother “along with Julia, Miami’s other mother.” There also have been advocational and full blown historian’s work of piecing together parts of Mary’s critical role and theories as to why some have chosen to mask it from public view.

Reservations and tickets may be purchased on the website and all go to support the group’s main two missions other than advocacy — outreach education to all South Florida public schools and an annual weekend festival beginning Feb. 20, 2028, at Mary Brickell Park, 2.3 acres of land (situated today between the First Presbyterian Church of Miami and the W-Hotel/Icon property) with a clause that states if the City of Miami dares to commercialize the property it reverts back to the Brickell family.

Special, unfolded copies of the oversize poster will be available on the website as a collector’s item celebrating Mary’s image, once thought to be non-existing due to Mary being “too ugly”, “cantankerous” or just plain “too shy,” none of which turned out true as there now are three known photos of Mary, the first of which took 30 years to surface.

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