New Horizons Computer Learning Centers announced as “Best Places to Work” for 6th Time

The elite distinction puts New Horizons in rarefied air as it stands above tri-county information technology educators and Fortune 500 companies with local outposts

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers of South Florida, the world’s leading Information Technology educator for corporations and veterans, has again earned the elite honor of being called a “Best Places to Work”. New Horizons has campuses in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

“You’ve constructed an engaged and supportive workforce,” according to the South Florida Business Journal announcement. “Your company has built a strong cultural foundation and you have made it to the top.”

“The fact that South Florida Business Journal has again named New Horizons Computer Learning Centers a “Best Places to Work” for 2019 is a testament to the collaboration between our staff and leadership,” said Krista Wade, General Manger of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers. “This award is a standout because we compete against small, medium and large companies throughout South Florida and their employees determine the best practices that are award-worthy. This is a true reward for all the hard work our team puts in to make New Horizons a truly special place to work.”

Looking ahead to the rest of 2019, big B2B clients continue to tap New Horizons for its stellar package of information technology services. Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line are upgrading the tech skills of key employees with the help of the IT educator. The cruise lines, with combined revenue of $8 billion in last year’s third quarter, are part of an elite cohort of South Florida’s most successful corporations, non-profits and educational institutions enrolled in certificate programs in 2019. The cohort of New Horizons clients that are making it possible for their employees to close the tech skill gap also includes Spirit Airlines, Auto Nation, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and Miami-Dade County Public Schools.