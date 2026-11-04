New PlayerU mobile app teaches beginners how to play pickleball

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PlayerU Software Solutions LLC, (PlayerU.ai) a Coral Gables-based tech company, recently launched the PlayerU mobile app designed to teach people how to play the fastest growing sport in the United States — apickleball.

Now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as a free download, PlayerU takes the player from beginner to advanced levels using guided video lessons featuring Kyle Yates, seven-time US Open Champion and Hall of Famer.

“We believe having someone like Yates as your video ‘coach,’ will make the app a key element to getting more people involved in this rapidly growing sport,” said Rene Prats, co-founder of PlayerU and co-founder of Diadem Pickleball Complexes, one of the sport’s leading indoor pickleball facilities. “Many people are interested in pickleball but still don’t know where to begin. The PlayerU app — with these instructional videos — solves that problem.”

Prats, with 40 years of business experience in the hospitality industry in executive roles with Tony Roma’s, Luther’s BBQ, and Papa Johns Pizza, is one of pickleball’s leading advocates. Diadem Pickleball Complex built the first indoor pickleball facility in Florida and is on pace to add another 13 more in the state.

Earlier this year, the Court Reserve World Pickleball Conference honored Prats with the DUPR 2026 Golden Pickle Business Award.

“The growth of this sport is simply off the charts,” said PlayerU co-founder Edwin Rivera.

Rivera is a seasoned tech entrepreneur who specializes in helping technology startups develop and execute strategies to commercialize their innovations.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with 4.5 million new players picking up a paddle every year. Millions of people are watching from the sidelines while their friends play pickleball, curious but not sure where to start. We built this app for them,” Rivera added.

In addition to its first-of-its-kind guided video instructions for beginners through advanced players, the initial launch of the PlayerU app features PlayerULogic, a pickleball-specific AI trained on the game’s rules, strategies, and skills progressions which answers players’ question in real time.”

For more information on PlayerU, contact Rivera at 786-355-9543.

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