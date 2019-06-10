New STEM Center to be built at Ransom Everglades School

Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.4 billion national construction management firm, recently announced the enhancement of the Ransom Everglades School campus with new state-of-the art STEM center.

Scheduled for completion in early 2020, the new building is one element of the school’s campaign to upgrade its Coconut Grove campus and academic programming.

Shawmut, in partnership with architect Perkins+Will, broke ground on the three-story, 45,000-square-foot STEM facility in late 2018. Located on the shores of Biscayne Bay, the facility will optimize the use of indoor and outdoor connectivity, allowing students to utilize the surrounding nature as their science lab. Collaboration areas throughout the center will enhance team-based learning and promote an environment of thought leadership, experimentation, and creativity.

“We’re so excited to be a part of this impressive facility that dramatically elevates the heart of the Ransom Everglades School campus,” said Les Hiscoe, CEO of Shawmut. “By leveraging our vast experience in the education and institutional sectors, our team is creating an incubator that will serve as a center for faculty, administrators, students, and visitors to exchange ideas, exhibit new trends, and ultimately become a destination for STEM research.”

Founded in 1903, the Ransom Everglades School is a college preparatory day school for grades 6-12, with the focus on collaboration and innovation.

The new STEM center will feature 10 flexible classrooms with movable walls and furniture, as well as laboratories for earth sciences, biology, chemistry, and physics that integrate with state-of-the-art fabrication and maker labs. Utilizing smart-building design throughout, the facility will feature wide staircases, tech-enabled educational spaces, an outdoor rooftop lab, multi-purpose conference room, and a reconfigurable 200-person auditorium.

To round out the overall project, new landscape design will create indoor/outdoor collaboration areas adjacent to the STEM building, as well as conceptional planning for traffic flow and drop-off zones. The new building will face the school’s Visual Arts Building to create a new outdoor quad that symbolizes the school’s commitment to integrating science, technology, engineering, and math with a strong foundation in the humanities.

To increase the project’s environmental sustainability, the entire roof will be lined with solar PVs to assist in powering the center, which is targeting LEED Silver certification. As part of the construction process, the school also moved more than 60 trees to a temporary tree garden. The trees will be returned upon completion.

Shawmut’s work on the Ransom Everglades School STEM Center represents the latest in the firm’s extensive national academic portfolio, with current projects at Harvard University, Brown University, Choate Rosemary Hall, and Noble and Greenough School.

For more information, visit www.shawmut.com.