New Visitor Center opens in the Grove

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) recently conducted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Greater Miami’s newest Visitor Center in Coconut Grove. This is one of 25 official Visitor Centers created by the GMCVB to ensure that visitors and the local community have access to information about the unique sites and history of Greater Miami’s diverse neighborhoods. Pictured at the opening are (l-r) Jennifer Noll; Sam Noddle; Abigail Mahony; Daniel Hernandez; Gene Prescott; William D. Talbert, III, CDME; Wendy Zane; Monty Trainer; Ronaldo Aedo, and Connie Kinnard.

